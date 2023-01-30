Stinger Sports' New Batting Glove Technology Wins Prestigious Award at Annual ABCA

Stinger Sports' Patent Pending Secure Seam Technology Stinger Sports

Stinger Sports takes aim at making batting gloves last longer for baseball and softball players

FORT MILL, S.C., USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The issue of batting gloves ripping during play has plagued baseball and softball players of all ages for decades. It seems that the issue has only grown in recent years as the price of batting gloves continues to rise as durability declines. Stinger Sports CEO Brandon Eaton set out to change this trend with the invention of the Award-Winning Secure Seam Technology. The patent-pending Secure Seam creates a reinforced seamless layer that reinforces the area where the vast majority of batting rips occur. This has been proven to more than double the life of batting gloves.

"As a baseball player and softball Dad myself, I know how frustrating it is to have batting gloves rip after just a short period of time," Brandon said. "We wanted to create a premium glove that would last longer and offer it for an affordable price. It's all part of our mission as a company to make the great games of baseball and softball more affordable by making quality gear accessible to more people."

The new batting glove technology was recently awarded the 24th Annual Best Of Show Award by Collegiate Baseball during the 2023 ABCA Convention in Nashville, TN. Baseball and softball players using the Stinger Batting Gloves across the U.S. have been reporting impressive longevity and durability. The revolutionary gloves range from $29.99 - $39.99 and can be purchased directly from the Stinger Sports website StingerSports.com.