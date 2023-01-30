Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush will be Exhibiting at the 2023 Medical Design & Manufacturing West Trade Show Super Brush Logo Wide-range of foam swabs

Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, will be exhibiting at the MD&M West Trade Show in California

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Super Brush sales and development team will be showcasing a wide-range of durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products at the annual MD&M West Trade Show in Anaheim, California, February 7-9, 2023, in Booth #1944. The Super Brush team will be exhibiting diagnostic testing kit swabs, as well as swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, as well as, swabs for cleaning electronics and printers.

“We are frequently asked how our durable, lint-free foam swabs can be used to an advantage in the surgical suite, and we’re proud to talk about the many ways Super Brush foam swabs can add to the value of a kit,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush LLC. “For instance, Super Brush foam swabs can be used for application of antiseptics and skin barrier films and can be pre-saturated with fluids for single-use applications. In addition, our foam swabs are manufactured without adhesives so that they do not include contaminating chemicals.”

The USA manufacturer Super Brush will be at Booth #1944 for all three days in the Anaheim Convention Center exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M West – the world’s largest medical design and manufacturing event. 20,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies in bio-compatible materials, components, assembly, and contract manufacturing – fields in which Super Brush lint-free swabs have provided critical solutions.

Super Brush has manufactured their foam swabs in the USA for 65 years. Super Brush’s quality system is certified to ISO 13485 and their manufacturing facility is FDA registered.

Visitors to the booth will also see an extensive selection of Super Brush’s specialty foam swab products and retail products. The Super Brush team will be available at Booth #1944 to answer any questions about their products. You can also find more information on our complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam swabs at www.superbrush.com or contact sales@superbrush.com.

For more information about MD&M West visit https://www.imengineeringwest.com/en/show-brands/mdm-west.html

About Super Brush:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From cosmetic applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO certified, FDA registered.

For more information on Super Brush:

Website: https://www.superbrush.com/