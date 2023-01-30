New Kitchen Device Makes Draining Ground Beef Easy
New product make draining and disposing of the grease from cooked ground beef easy. Company is seeking funding for further development via Kickstarter.
There's never been such an easy way to drain and dispose of grease.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brown ground beef, drain, return to pan. These instructions appear on countless recipes. It's the draining part that's never been easy. That is, until now. The EasyDrain ground beef grease drainer was recently designed specifically to make this task easier. It consists of a plastic bowl with slits in the bottom. And underneath the slits is a circular protrusion designed so that it fits neatly into common cans, the sort that soup or vegetables are sold in. To use the drainer just place it on top of an empty can, pour freshly cooked ground beef into the drainer, and allow the grease to drain into the can. Then just wait for the grease to harden inside the can and dispose of it.
It's the unique design of EasyDrain that allows it to not only drain away the grease easily, but also dispose of it conveniently. The new product allows for the complete removal of grease from cooked meat, unlike numerous other hacks that people use. It's a more effective and cleaner alternative to common solutions such as siphoning the grease with a spoon, washing the grease away in a colander, or even soaking the grease up with a paper towel.
EasyDrain is currently seeking funding for development on Kickstarter so that more customers can find an easier, faster, efficient way to drain grease from ground beef and dispose of it.
