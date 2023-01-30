Texas Legislators make VTX1 stop during their RGV tour
Members of the 88th legislative session stopped by the fiber internet headquarters to learn about strides VTX1 is making in bridging the digital divide
VTX1 is on a ... mission for affordable high-speed internet service. Bringing Fiber and Wireless internet to ... neglected areas”RAYMONDVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1975, the RGV Partnership has brought legislators from the Capitol in Austin down to the Rio Grande Valley. The RGV Partnership is dedicated to being a voice for business interests in the RGV. During one of the many stops along the tour of the Rio Grande Valley, the RGV Partnership brought the members of the Texas Legislature to the headquarters of VTX1. As one of Texas’ largest rural internet service providers VTX1 took this opportunity to inform the legislature of the possibilities of not only VTX1 but the Rio Grande Valley.
— Idalia "Dolly" Villarreal
Introducing the speakers at the event was Patrick McDonnell, CEO of VTX1 and president of the RGV partnership. First to speak was, VTX1 Board President, Idalia “Dolly” Villarreal. “VTX1 started as a telephone co-op 70 years ago with the mission to bring phone service to areas the big companies did not think was worth the effort,” stated Dolly. “70 years later, VTX1 is on a similar mission for affordable high-speed internet service. Bringing Fiber and Wireless internet to those same neglected areas”
State Representative Janie Lopez spoke first and welcomed the other legislators to the Rio Grande Valley and Willacy County. She spoke for increased investment in the RGV and how companies like VTX1 are helping lead the way for economic growth in the area.
Also speaking at the event were Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzales, Willacy County Judge Aurelio “Keeter” Guerra, Ronald Mills of the Willacy County Navigation district, and the Assistant Warden from the Willacy County State Jail, Terry Wiktorik, who each shared how important fiber internet is to rural communities in allowing them to keep up with the speed of growth. Mayor Gonzales reiterated the need for development in the RGV and the awesome potential of small communities powered by fiber internet to achieve.
The RGV Partnership was happy with the success of their stop at VTX1, where they brought together local leaders, members of the Texas Legislature, and both the President and CEO of VTX1 to discuss the importance of investing in rural areas of the Rio Grande Valley.
VTX1 Companies started as a telephone cooperative in 1952 to bring telephone service to rural areas that could not get traditional phone service. Today VTX1 is the largest rural internet provider in the state of Texas. VTX1’s coverage area stretches from the Rio Grade Valley to just North of Austin, with a coverage area of 47,665 square miles. VTX1 is also a major donor in all of its service areas, including being named Corporate Partner of the Year by the Food Bank of the RGV in 2022.
Joe Robles
VTX 1
+1 9563988252
jose.robles@vtx1.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube