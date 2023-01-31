UGI’s Frank King to Present the Benefits of the RNG in Fighting Climate Change at Appalachian RNG Conference

Frank King, Director, Midstream Business Development

UGI Corp. is an American company with 150 years of business acumen, operating in a quiet, moneymaking way.

From its roots providing natural gas and power to Eastern Pennsylvania communities, to today as an international distributor/marketer of energy products and services, including natural gas, LPG, electricity and renewables, UGI two years ago embarked on another energy area it intends to dominate.

The King of Prussia, Pa-based company rapidly has become involved with renewable natural gas, (RNG) a fuel increasing numbers of firms are investigating due to its climate-related positives – and the fact it offers virtually no downside to development.

“The climate change challenge we all face is a main reason why we became involved with RNG in 2020,” according to Frank King, Director, Midstream Business Development, for UGI Corp. subsidiary UGI Energy Services (UGIES).

“We view RNG as a safe, alternative energy source,” King continued.

King will be one of the featured speakers at Shale Directories and the H2-CCS Network-produced Appalachian RNG Conference, slated for April 19, 2023, at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

“UGI is an aggressive participant in the RNG market, and continues to lead in this high growth sustainable energy sector.” Said Tom Gellrich CEO and Founder H2-CCS Network. “Sharing their experience will provide conference attendees with insights only a leader can provide.”

RNG is natural gas, i.e., methane, from renewable sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, livestock farms, even restaurant food waste.

Use of RNG can provide benefits in terms of fuel security, economic revenue or savings, improved local air quality and reductions of highly toxic greenhouse gas emissions.

Generation of RNG avoids emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas with warming potential 25–34 times greater than carbon dioxide, according to University of Utah data. Avoidance of methane emissions gives RNG a negative carbon intensity.

RNG is looked on positively by the federal government, through programs including Renewable Energy Credits (RECs and SRECs), tax credits and incentives, Carbon Offsets, and Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs).

While UGIES is looking at all forms of RNG feedstock, it currently is concentrated in working with farmers for their livestock waste.

With joint-venture partner engineering-development company Global Common Ventures LLC, UGIES announced in November its fifth project to produce RNG in Upstate New York.

Once completed in the second half of 2024, the project is expected to produce roughly 35 million cubic feet of RNG annually that will be delivered to a local natural gas pipeline serving the regional distribution system. UGIES’ subsidiary, GHI Energy, will be the exclusive marketer for the RNG.

Other UGIES farming partners in developing RNG are in Idaho and the Dakotas, according to King.

“Our scope in developing RNG projects is national,” King said.

UGI uses for RNG include electricity generation, upgrading the fuel to pipeline-quality to be injected into its utility pipeline systems for heating and cooling and as a transportation fuel.