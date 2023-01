Trash Can Liners Market Predicted to Reach USD 602.67 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global trash can liners market revenue was valued at US$ 387.80 million in 2021 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 602.67 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period, 2022–2030.Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/trash-can-liners-market The trash can liners industry has seen an increase in demand since the turn of the twenty-first century. As people become more environmentally, hygienically, and aesthetically conscious, trash can liners are becoming more and more common. Using trash can liners has several environmentally friendly advantages, such as lowering the quantity of garbage produced, maintaining clean surfaces, and avoiding aromas from rising into the air. Additionally, because utilizing trash can liners makes dumping the trash much simpler, many people discover that they like using them.In the current global market for trash can liners, there are numerous different types of trash can liners. Thermal liners, biodegradable liners, and disposable liner systems are a few popular types of trash can liners.Market DynamicsDriving FactorsGrowing Understanding Concerning Hygiene & CleanlinessThe developed trash can liners market experiences higher waste bag use compared to developing economies. This is explained by the high standard of living and discretionary spending in industrialized economies. Trash bag usage is seen as more of a need than a luxury in industrialized economies like the US.Garbage bags have become much more popular as a result of the quick urbanization of emerging countries, which is further bolstered by a rise in disposable.In the upcoming years, it is projected that increasing awareness of environmental and health issues will significantly boost the market for trash can liners. Additionally, it is anticipated that favorable government laws, rising waste storage and handling bag demand, and an increase in the number of packaging businesses and retailers would create long-term growth opportunities for the market. The market for trash can liners will also profit from growing environmental awareness and an uptick in environmental government activities.Restraint FactorStrict Regulatory Policies and Problems Associated with Recycled PlasticDue to the stringent legal restrictions on the use of plastic, businesses are now developing a variety of waste containers for various garbage collecting and disposal tasks.As an illustration, The Glad Products Company recently introduced plant-based garbage bags to give consumers environmentally friendly trash bags and to increase user knowledge of the importance of reusing, reducing, and recycling. Trash can liners market growth is anticipated to be fueled by growing customer need for rapid-dispense eco-friendly garbage bags and rising consumer understanding of the advantages of adopting eco-friendly products.rDespite the fact that recycled plastic bags don't break down the same way as virgin plastic, they use fewer raw materials and help create a more vibrant market for recycled plastic, which reduces overall waste. Like normal bags, the majority of reusable bags end up in landfills.Market TrendsIncreasing Choice for Eco-friendly Trash Can LinersDue to rising consumer interest in sustainability, perfumed and biodegradable waste bags are predicted to sell more during the projection period. People have been choosing eco-friendly products more frequently in recent years in an effort to adhere to the government-imposed prohibition on plastic trash can liners and prevent the growth of the plastic population. Because they can be reused again and again, consumers choose barrier-coated bags with reusable contents.However, there are a number of characteristics of scented waste bags that appeal to end consumers, including weight-retaining, leak-proof, puncture-resistant, and tear-resistant qualities with a pleasant aroma. There is a huge demand for eco-friendly trash bags as some jurisdictions in the US and throughout Europe have banned single-use plastic bags. Due to their ability to lessen odors and facilitate disposal, scented waste bags are growing in popularity.Segmentation OverviewMaterial Type AnalysisPolypropylene (PP) segment will project an annual growth rate of 6.11% over the prognosis years because of its low cost, high melting point, and non-toxicity. Furthermore, because it has a number of beneficial physical features, PP is a material that is both very flexible and resilient.Size AnalysisIn 2021, the medium-size (between 5 and 20 liters) segment held a dominant position accounting for 48% of the share. In addition, by 2030, the segment is likely to have a market share of 49%. Since they stretch and have minimal density, these bags are in high demand because they won't easily rip when individuals place heavy or pointed objects inside. These bags work well in higher kitchen garbage cans as well as in eateries and other food-related businesses. Additionally, it can be used in a bathroom, workplace, or recycling container.End User AnalysisIn 2021, the retail segment acquired a major share of 45.2%. In addition, by 2030, the segment will record about 47.5% of market revenue. This is a result of these can liners' excellent strength and capacity for storing. Star-sealed bottom trash bags are likewise in high demand on a global basis. Due to the dearth of large-capacity drawstring trash bags in the institutional and industrial sectors, drawstring trash bags are rarely used in the retail sector despite their extensive use there.Regional AnalysisNorth America was the maximum shareholder of the global market share with about 32.8% of the world's revenue. The greater use of the trash can liners items throughout important developed economies, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is responsible for the region's supremacy. Competitors Landscape The leading competitors in the global trash can liners market are: Dagoplast AS The Clorox Company NOVPLASTA CZ, s.r.o. Reynolds Consumer Products Novolex Holdings Poly-America, L.P International Plastics Inc. Berry Global Inc. Cosmoplast Industrial Company LLC Other Prominent Players Segmentation Outline The global trash can liners market segmentation focuses on Material Type, Size, End-User, and Region. By Material Type Polyethylene (PE) Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Polypropylene (PP) Others By Size Small Size (Up to 5 Liters) Medium Size (Between 5 and 20 Liters) Large Size (More Than 20 Liters) By End-User Retail and Consumer Institutional Industrial Others By Region North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific South America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa 