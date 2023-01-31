Trash Can Liners Market Predicted to Reach USD 602.67 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global trash can liners market revenue was valued at US$ 387.80 million in 2021 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 602.67 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period, 2022–2030.
The trash can liners industry has seen an increase in demand since the turn of the twenty-first century. As people become more environmentally, hygienically, and aesthetically conscious, trash can liners are becoming more and more common. Using trash can liners has several environmentally friendly advantages, such as lowering the quantity of garbage produced, maintaining clean surfaces, and avoiding aromas from rising into the air. Additionally, because utilizing trash can liners makes dumping the trash much simpler, many people discover that they like using them.
In the current global market for trash can liners, there are numerous different types of trash can liners. Thermal liners, biodegradable liners, and disposable liner systems are a few popular types of trash can liners.
Market Dynamics
Driving Factors
Growing Understanding Concerning Hygiene & Cleanliness
The developed trash can liners market experiences higher waste bag use compared to developing economies. This is explained by the high standard of living and discretionary spending in industrialized economies. Trash bag usage is seen as more of a need than a luxury in industrialized economies like the US.
Garbage bags have become much more popular as a result of the quick urbanization of emerging countries, which is further bolstered by a rise in disposable.
In the upcoming years, it is projected that increasing awareness of environmental and health issues will significantly boost the market for trash can liners. Additionally, it is anticipated that favorable government laws, rising waste storage and handling bag demand, and an increase in the number of packaging businesses and retailers would create long-term growth opportunities for the market. The market for trash can liners will also profit from growing environmental awareness and an uptick in environmental government activities.
Restraint Factor
Strict Regulatory Policies and Problems Associated with Recycled Plastic
Due to the stringent legal restrictions on the use of plastic, businesses are now developing a variety of waste containers for various garbage collecting and disposal tasks.
As an illustration, The Glad Products Company recently introduced plant-based garbage bags to give consumers environmentally friendly trash bags and to increase user knowledge of the importance of reusing, reducing, and recycling. Trash can liners market growth is anticipated to be fueled by growing customer need for rapid-dispense eco-friendly garbage bags and rising consumer understanding of the advantages of adopting eco-friendly products.r
Despite the fact that recycled plastic bags don't break down the same way as virgin plastic, they use fewer raw materials and help create a more vibrant market for recycled plastic, which reduces overall waste. Like normal bags, the majority of reusable bags end up in landfills.
Market Trends
Increasing Choice for Eco-friendly Trash Can Liners
Due to rising consumer interest in sustainability, perfumed and biodegradable waste bags are predicted to sell more during the projection period. People have been choosing eco-friendly products more frequently in recent years in an effort to adhere to the government-imposed prohibition on plastic trash can liners and prevent the growth of the plastic population. Because they can be reused again and again, consumers choose barrier-coated bags with reusable contents.
However, there are a number of characteristics of scented waste bags that appeal to end consumers, including weight-retaining, leak-proof, puncture-resistant, and tear-resistant qualities with a pleasant aroma. There is a huge demand for eco-friendly trash bags as some jurisdictions in the US and throughout Europe have banned single-use plastic bags. Due to their ability to lessen odors and facilitate disposal, scented waste bags are growing in popularity.
Segmentation Overview
Material Type Analysis
Polypropylene (PP) segment will project an annual growth rate of 6.11% over the prognosis years because of its low cost, high melting point, and non-toxicity. Furthermore, because it has a number of beneficial physical features, PP is a material that is both very flexible and resilient.
Size Analysis
In 2021, the medium-size (between 5 and 20 liters) segment held a dominant position accounting for 48% of the share. In addition, by 2030, the segment is likely to have a market share of 49%. Since they stretch and have minimal density, these bags are in high demand because they won't easily rip when individuals place heavy or pointed objects inside. These bags work well in higher kitchen garbage cans as well as in eateries and other food-related businesses. Additionally, it can be used in a bathroom, workplace, or recycling container.
End User Analysis
In 2021, the retail segment acquired a major share of 45.2%. In addition, by 2030, the segment will record about 47.5% of market revenue. This is a result of these can liners' excellent strength and capacity for storing. Star-sealed bottom trash bags are likewise in high demand on a global basis. Due to the dearth of large-capacity drawstring trash bags in the institutional and industrial sectors, drawstring trash bags are rarely used in the retail sector despite their extensive use there.
Regional Analysis
North America was the maximum shareholder of the global market share with about 32.8% of the world's revenue. The greater use of the trash can liners items throughout important developed economies, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is responsible for the region's supremacy.
Competitors Landscape
The leading competitors in the global trash can liners market are:
Dagoplast AS
The Clorox Company
NOVPLASTA CZ, s.r.o.
Reynolds Consumer Products
Novolex Holdings
Poly-America, L.P
International Plastics Inc.
Berry Global Inc.
Cosmoplast Industrial Company LLC
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global trash can liners market segmentation focuses on Material Type, Size, End-User, and Region.
By Material Type
Polyethylene (PE)
Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Others
By Size
Small Size (Up to 5 Liters)
Medium Size (Between 5 and 20 Liters)
Large Size (More Than 20 Liters)
By End-User
Retail and Consumer
Institutional
Industrial
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
