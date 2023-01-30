Conserva Irrigation to Open a New Location in Miami, Florida

North America's only irrigation franchise focused on saving the planet's water is opening a new location in Miami, Florida

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conserva Irrigation is happy to announce that Jose Diaz has opened a new franchise location, serving the Miami area.

Known as Conserva Irrigation of Miami, Diaz will lead a team of irrigation designers and technicians in repair, maintenance, and installation of home and commercial irrigation systems.

Some of the areas that Diaz's operation will serve include Miami, Miami Beach, Key Biscayne and Gladeview.

"We are excited to welcome Jose into the Conserva Irrigation family as one of our newest franchisees," announced Jake Mathre, Director of Franchise Operations. "With his past business experience and network, we are confident he will have a significant impact in water efficiency and education in the Miami region."

Conserva Irrigation of Miami is the eleventh location in the state of Florida. Before purchasing the local Conserva Irrigation operation, Diaz served in the Retail Industry with major retailers for 28 years and has experience within the Corporate Purchasing divisions.

Jose Diaz is a native from Puerto Rico area and moved to Miami Florida where he resides now. Diaz enjoyed sports and began playing minor league baseball at an early age in Caguas, Puerto Rico. Díaz was also educated in public school and university while working in local supermarkets and retail chains to develop his career. Jose is passionate about his family in Puerto Rico and enjoys spending time sharing and creating new memories. He's very proud of his roots and culture. Diaz is excited to begin this journey and looking forward to having a positive impact on the communities they serve as Conserva Irrigation franchisees.

About Conserva Irrigation

Founded as a franchise in 2017, Conserva Irrigation is the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the principle of water conservation. The brand is part of Outdoor Living Brands, a market-leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services. With nearly 181 territories operating across the country and growing, Conserva Irrigation is helping home and business owners reduce water consumption through its use of a proprietary irrigation auditing system and water-efficient irrigation products. Conserva Irrigation was recently listed on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 Franchise 500 list at #251, followed by recognition in Entrepreneur's 2020 Top New Franchises list at #7. Additionally, the brand was recognized among ranked on the LM 150 list of landscape management's largest landscape management companies in 2022 and the Inc. 5000 2022 ranking. For more information about Conserva Irrigation, visit ConservaIrrigation.co m, IrrigationFranchise.com or EmpowerBrands.com.

