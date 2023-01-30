Skyhigh Security Named One of CRN's "Coolest Cloud Companies"

Recognized for Data-Aware Security that Boosts Resiliency and Supports Digital Transformation and Innovation

Skyhigh Security today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named its inclusion in CRN's annual Cloud 100 List. Skyhigh Security was recognized for its data-aware Security Service Edge (SSE) platform and demonstrated innovation in the cloud security industry.

In its eighth year, the CRN Cloud 100 honors groundbreaking cloud technology providers across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, software, storage and security. It recognizes forward-thinking cloud suppliers that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to working with channel partners while spurring innovation in product and service development. This list is a trusted resource for solution providers, IT channel partners and value-added resellers (VARs) who seek vendors to support their customers' cloud technology needs.

"In today's remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "The companies selected for this year's Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year's list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."

"As a cloud-native security company, our goal is to provide the IT technology channel and their customers with a unified solution that checks all the boxes for securing data in the cloud," said Scott Goree, vice president of Global Partners and Alliances, Skyhigh Security. "Organizations can now confidently and securely ramp up their digital transformation journey and growth knowing security is embedded in everything they do."

Skyhigh Security protects critical data wherever it resides and regardless of how it is used, shared or created: on the web, in the cloud and in private applications. Based on a Zero Trust framework, its unified cloud-native SSE platform converges multiple technologies: Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Its user-friendly, integrated platform provides complete visibility and control over data in applications, services and devices and simplifies security management with a single policy that follows the data.

Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world's data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

