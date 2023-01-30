Hankook Tire Debuts New SmartFlex DL15+ TBR Product

- Redesigned regional and long-haul tire boasts added performance and fuel efficiency

- DL15+ features latest TBR innovations from Smartec manufacturing ethos

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire today announces a new addition to its expanding Truck, Bus & Radial (TBR) product line with the SmartFlex DL15+ tire. The SmartWay-approved tire features several new tread design features to enhance overall traction performance and increase fuel efficiency for regional and long-haul fitments.

At its core, the enhanced SmartFlex DL15+ product comes equipped with an optimized bead profile along with a carcass structure to minimize tire deformation and improve overall energy dispersion when under heavy loads. Combined with a newly formulated belt structure, the tire reduces heat generation for greater durability and extended casing life for retreading.

"At Hankook, we're always looking for new and innovative ways to better support our nation's truckers with products that have proven to go the distance and outperform industry standards, especially regarding fuel efficiency," said Rob Williams, President of Hankook Tire America Corp. "In today's landscape, having products engineered to improve rolling resistance and lower overall cost-per-mile for owners and independent operators is especially important in helping that next fill-up go further."

The tire is developed using Hankook's Smartec TBR technology, which is based on five main performance features: Safety, Mileage, Anti chip-cut, Retreadability and Traction. This process enables new tire tread technologies to be discovered and introduced through the DL15+ product. Most notably, the tire's 3-dimensional and self-regeneration sipes that turn out at mid and latter stages greatly improve traction performance and reinforce interlocking components between blocks until end of wear. Additional design elements include a combined rib and semi-block pattern to provide added stability and handling, along with fuel efficiency, further enhanced through a wide closed shoulder pattern at the tire's edges, allowing for smoother wear throughout its lifecycle. As a result, the SmartFlex DL15+ touts a 12-point increase in its rolling resistance coefficient compared to its predecessor, as well as securing SmartWay certification. Such approval represents a significant commitment to provide products that are sustainably developed and support the freight industry in the cleanest, most energy-efficient ways possible.

For more information on Hankook Tire's growing portfolio of TBR products, visit www.hankooktire.com/us.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

