Verica Named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner®

Verica, the company using Continuous Verification to make systems more secure and less vulnerable to costly incidents, today announced it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" in the 2023 Gartner "Cool Vendors™ in Software Engineering: Improving Digital Resilience" report by Gartner, Inc.

According to the Gartner report, "Software engineering leaders who want to sharpen team rigor beyond yet more feature development must:

Support product teams through platform investments that support a digital immunity strategy.

Mitigate the software testing bottlenecks by using machine learning (ML) models to augment testing activities, such as predicting risk and authoring and maintaining the automated tests.

Leverage proactive automated verification and make system behavior visible by instrumenting observability, easing cognitive load on their team."

"We consider our inclusion in the Cool Vendor report by Gartner confirmation of our mission to enable customers to unlock the power of Continuous Verification to make their systems more resilient, and better prepared for unforeseen events," said Casey Rosenthal, CEO of Verica. "We continue to innovate across our product suite and SaaS offerings, while offering transparency and information sharing across the engineering community through reports like the VOID. As we look to 2023, we are excited to deliver our clients the revolutionary software solutions they expect to continue making their own systems more resilient and secure, so they can deliver for their customers, and we can continue to enhance our market position."

Gartner subscribers can download the full report via the Gartner website: https://gartner.com/document/4022656

Software engineering is often faced with the difficulty of balancing feature development and delivering resilient products. In the past year, Verica launched key products and research reports that enhanced intelligence and products across the engineering community including:

ProwlerPro SaaS - ProwlerPro SaaS gives customers access to parallelized processing for faster results, preconfigured dashboards, and a holistic view of your infrastructure no matter the region you use. Engineers and developers can take advantage of the power of Prowler without having to install or operate it themselves through a convenient software as a service (SaaS) solution.

- ProwlerPro SaaS gives customers access to parallelized processing for faster results, preconfigured dashboards, and a holistic view of your infrastructure no matter the region you use. Engineers and developers can take advantage of the power of Prowler without having to install or operate it themselves through a convenient software as a service (SaaS) solution. Second Annual Verica Open Incident Database (VOID) Report - The VOID makes public incident reports in a single database to generate open discussion about how to tackle software-based failures and outages. Over the past two years, the VOID has scrutinized and analyzed nearly 10,000 incidents from just under 600 companies from MAANG and Fortune 100s to startups alike, making this report the largest and most comprehensive study of incident analysis, to-date.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Verica

Verica uses the next step in the evolution of Chaos Engineering, Continuous Verification, to make systems more secure and less vulnerable to costly incidents. Verica Continuous Verification Platform provides out-of-the-box verifications that proactively uncover system weaknesses and security flaws before they disrupt business outcomes. All companies running complex systems experience failure, but as systems become more complex, Verica will be there to help maintain confidence in those systems. With Verica, you can trust that your software is working how it's meant to. Learn more at www.verica.io.

