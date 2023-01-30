Submit Release
Columbia University Zoom Webinar: Preventing A Second Armenian Genocide on 2/1/23 at 10:30 AM

Azerbaijan Closes the Lachin Corridor and Makes Artsakh Unlivable in a Bid to Depopulate the Territory

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peacebuilding & Human Rights Institute at Columbia University will host a virtual discussion titled, "Preventing a Second Armenian Genocide: Azerbaijan Closes the Lachin Corridor and Makes Artsakh Unlivable in a Bid to Depopulate the Territory," on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10:30 am EST.

Panelists include Ruben Vardanyan, State Minister of Artsakh, and Van Z. Krikorian, Co-Chair of the Armenian Assembly of America. The discussion will be moderated by David L. Phillips, Director of the Program on Peacebuilding and Human Rights at Columbia University, who leads Columbia's Artsakh Atrocities Project.

