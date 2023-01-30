Submit Release
Newegg Constructs Deals on Desktop PC Components for Build Now Sale

Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG, a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced it is bringing deals to both current and aspiring PC builders with its Build Now Sale, on now through Feb. 4.

PC builders enjoy the assembly process and the outcome resulting in a valued home tech product. Newegg's Build Now Sale includes graphics cards, computer processors, motherboards, cases and memory.

"Newegg has everything customers need with deals on components to start or finish a 2023 desktop PC build," said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg. "These deals make now an ideal time to select parts and get started making a dream desktop PC."

Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG, founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses' e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

