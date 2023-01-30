Newegg Constructs Deals on Desktop PC Components for Build Now Sale

Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG, a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced it is bringing deals to both current and aspiring PC builders with its Build Now Sale, on now through Feb. 4.

PC builders enjoy the assembly process and the outcome resulting in a valued home tech product. Newegg's Build Now Sale includes graphics cards, computer processors, motherboards, cases and memory.

"Newegg has everything customers need with deals on components to start or finish a 2023 desktop PC build," said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg. "These deals make now an ideal time to select parts and get started making a dream desktop PC."

