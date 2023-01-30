Cardinal Capital Announces Corporate Milestone of $100 Million Commercial Capital Distributed to Businesses
Second-highest SBA loan producer in state of Louisiana achieves success with its three savvy partnersBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardinal Capital, a commercial finance brokerage and consulting firm operating across the Southeastern region of the United States, is thrilled to announce it has surpassed $100 million in funding for its clients. Cardinal Capital is an honest, friendly and unique company managed by three knowledgeable partners. The trio is professionally dedicated to helping businesses solve unique problems, procuring funding through available resources to small businesses that need a smart company to guide them in accessing loans and credit.
“It is often the case that companies are specialists in what they do, but they might not be experts in finance,” said Partner and CMO Rob Powell. “That is where we come in. Our clients come to us with the need of growing their businesses or meeting their debts. We are the best resource for them, utilizing all available tools to create a commercial financial solution for these businesses. Cardinal Capital works with banks and financial institutions to build ideal capital stacks. We jokingly call these ‘Mr. Potato Head structures,’ because one part may come from this bank and another part may come from another institution. We utilize all available tools to create a commercial finance solution for our clients. Tax credits, government-secured loans, lines of credit and more are deployed depending on what our client’s goals are.”
Powell continued, “Cardinal Capital operates as a three-person partnership, out of a one-room office in south Louisiana, sourcing funding across the United States. Our goal is for our clients to grow and thrive, which has put us in the enviable position of being the second-highest Small Business Loan (SBA) producer in Louisiana. Think about it, we’re talking about more than $100 million of commercial loans adding to a better U.S. economy to keep the ball rolling.”
The company began when partners Gary Andersen, Chris Reid and Powell met in a bar and ended up discussing their mutual frustration at the poor access to available capital for businesses. “We know there’s money out there that needs to be put to work. So we started Cardinal to help firms access that capital,” said Reid.
Powell explained, “Because clients are not always aware of the funding tools available to small businesses, companies come to us with challenges and problems. We help them navigate the process and we are not limited to what a single financial institution would offer. Our business is expanding. We are in a position to teach banks how to think differently, creating an opportunity mindset versus a prohibitive, risk adverse lending practice. We find solutions.”
Not only does Cardinal Capital find ways to help its clients access business capital, but it is also a friend to commercial banks and lending institutions. “We simply have a passion for business success,” said Powell. “$100 million is just the start. The future is very bright.”
