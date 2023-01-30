EMERGE Consortium awarded grant by European Innovation Council to investigate new framework for AI collective awareness

EMERGE is funded by the European Union under Grant Agreement 101070918. EMERGE consortium partners are University of Pisa (IT), Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (DE), Delft University of Technology (NL), University of Bristol (UK), and Da Vinci Labs (FR).

Project scored first in the EIC’s Pathfinder “Awareness inside” Challenge and will receive a €2.8M grant from the European Commission over the next 4 years

EMERGE aims to extend to artificial agents the ability, typical of living organisms, to simultaneously possess self-consciousness and awareness of belonging to a collaborative collective.” — Davide Bacciu, EMERGE coordinator