Parker and Camgian Awarded DoD Contract for Next Generation Predictive Maintenance System
Our vision is to deliver a system to the Army that will enable significant improvements in vehicle sustainment worldwide.”ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camgian Corporation announces today that they will again partner with Parker-Hannifin to design and develop the next-generation Smart Gateway platform for Army ground combat vehicles. Leveraging advanced technologies in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing, the program aims to significantly improve existing Army maintenance systems with faster and more automated data collection, analytics, and decision support capabilities.
“Through this program, Parker and Camgian continue to build on their strategic partnership to deliver AI-enabled solutions for fleet management,” says Anne Marie Johlie, Head of Connected Products and IoT at Parker’s Electronic Motion and Controls Division. ”This includes technologies that power the next-generation industrial digital enterprise built on IoT-connected services that enable higher levels of operational intelligence and system performance.”.
“We are honored to continue our work with Parker Hannifin to keep our Army warfighters at peak readiness and performance,” says Dr. Gary Butler, Camgian CEO and Founder. “Our vision is to deliver a system to the Army that will enable significant improvements in vehicle sustainment worldwide.”
ABOUT CAMGIAN
Camgian is an award-winning developer of digital technologies that deliver real-time, actionable intelligence. Through innovations in data science, AI, and software, Camgian technologists are pioneering the next generation of cognitive computing applications that address critical needs in the national security and industrial markets.
For more information on Camgian, please visit www.camgian.com or @camgianai.
ABOUT PARKER HANNIFIN
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow.
Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.
