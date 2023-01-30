Globaleye launches new digital platform to revolutionize wealth management in UAE

International independent wealth advisory firm, Globaleye, today launched a new hybrid wealth management solution,.

DUBAI, UAE, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International independent wealth advisory firm, Globaleye, today launched a new hybrid wealth management solution, offering both – digital only and hybrid wealth advice. Globaleye 3.0 will address a gap within the region for efficient, highly personal, digital advice.

This innovative technology is transforming how affluent clients engage with their wealth and financial planning by creating a seamless client journey. From digital onboarding to goal-setting and automated investing, the firm’s technology provides an end-to-end service with a unique and premium experience.

The offering adds further value via selected ecosystem partners enabled through additiv’s orchestrated wealth management platform. Globaleye clients access broker and custodian services from Saxo Bank, which offers seamless digital access to global market, as well as automated account opening using a customer relationship management system.

Rupert Searle, CEO, at Globaleye said “Globaleye 3.0 enables advisors and their clients to realize the true value of digital personalized financial advice. It has never been more important to respond to clients and the market quickly and efficiently and being truly digital helps. Following feedback from a wide range of clients, we identified a huge gap in the UAE wealth market for an easily accessible, transparent, automated, and visually engaging range of advisory services and tools.“

Rupert continues: “By partnering with additiv, to access their intuitive and engaging wealth solution, we can now meet this market need. However, the more complex the financial planning needs, the more our clients want advanced tools and personal interaction."

Thomas Schornstein, General Manager MEA at additiv said ''Globaleye 3.0 is a first for an IFA firm within the UAE. First to offer a truly digital advisory solution to support and guide clients in the UAE according to their individual needs. And a first in the region to combine these solutions into a seamless, hybrid model, underpinned by a range of leading partners through an orchestrated finance model.''