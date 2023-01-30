Submit Release
YEAs in Azerbaijan: How to tackle bullying

On December 20, YEAs in Azerbaijan organised an anti-bullying event in Lankaran in the framework of human rights campaign. The participants of the event learned how to decrease the prevalence of bullying and promote a safe, warm environment for the victims in our communities. The aim of the event was to send a clear and positive message that bullying is neither acceptable nor inevitable in our communities.

As a result, more than 25 young people raised awareness about bullying and the effects that it can have on the people that experience it, and how we can stand against bullying.

