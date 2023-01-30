Gabriele Pujatti

He decided to join the Young European Ambassadors as he recognises in this community an empowering network of determined individuals from whom he believes he has a lot to learn, and with whom he believes he can change his community for the better. Gabriele is always looking for new intellectual stimuli, to this purpose, he has attended several extracurricular IT courses (using Python, R, Stata, MATLAB, and Java) and joined an Insurtech student association and an Asset Management student society.