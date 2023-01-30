Submit Release
Elisa De Siati

Elisa De Siati is a 23-year-old graduated student from the University of Trento in International Studies with a minor in Politics and International Organisations. During her bachelor’s degree, she lived in London and Germany. Since September 2021 she has been a student of the Joint Master’s Degree in International Security Studies at the Sant’Anna School of Advance Studies (Pisa) and the School of International Studies of the University of Trento. Driven by a pro-active and passionate attitude, she is deepening her interest in EU politics and its Neighbours, precisely Western Balkans and Eastern Europe.
Contextually, she is an Ambassador for the Antonio Megalizzi Foundation. Since May 2022, she is a Junior Analyst at Analytica for Intelligence and Security Studies in the Department of Geoeconomics, where she is specialising in energy security, with regard to nuclear energy and new technologies in Outer Space.

