Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan citizens can cross the border with ID cards

UZBEKISTAN, January 29 - During the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan, protocols were exchanged on introducing amendments and addenda to the intergovernmental Agreement on mutual trips of citizens, signed by the governments of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on October 3, 2006.

Now all citizens of Uzbekistan can enter Kyrgyzstan with ID cards, citizens of Kyrgyzstan can visit Uzbekistan in the same way. Information about citizens crossing the border is recorded electronically, there is no need to stamp passports.

This procedure will apply when crossing the border by any means of transport – planes, trains, cars, buses. It will enter into force after approval by both countries. This is expected to take approximately two months.

This will make life easier for compatriots living in Sokh, Shakhimardan, Chungara districts, which are exclaves, the bureaucracy will end when crossing the border.

None of the countries established a procedure for crossing the border using ID cards, Kyrgyzstan is the first country.

Source: UzA

