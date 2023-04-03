Hwy 98 by Dallas Coffield is available for purchase now

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "This book hooked me from the moment I started reading it!"
"I haven't read a good murder mystery in a while, but this one was it. I loved every minute of it."
HWY 98
In the murder mystery written by Dallas Coffield, the main character's life is intertwined with his desire to move back to his childhood home and begin a new life with his long-term partner there. After receiving a terrific job offer while out drinking with the elite of the local business community at a bar, the two make a decision to move back to the area.
Compton and Chad embark on a new life together, but the ghosts of Compton's past are never far from their minds. Six months later, everything shifts for Compton when he is forced to deal with the aftermath of a murder, suspicion, and the death of someone he cared greatly about. From the old Mobile causeway in Alabama, along Highway 98 to Apalachicola, Florida, he is embroiled in small-town murder and intrigue.
About the Author
He was born in O'Fallon, Illinois, into a US Air Force family. He had lived twice in Tampa, once when he was around a year old while his father went to Vietnam, and finally, as an adult, that is when he obtained his real estate license and began a career as a real estate agent. Between the times he wasn't living in Tampa, he lived in Ramstein, Germany; Dallas, Texas; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Oxford, Mississippi; and Tallahassee, Florida. He attended the University of Mississippi and Florida State University, where he studied English and Art History.
