The Roaring 70's are back

Tributes to the iconic legends of the 70's Lou Rawls and The Delfonics

Re-Creating iconic memories

Tributes to the Iconic Legends of the 70's Lou Rawls and The Delfonics.

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Laurel, New Jersey Jan 30, 2023 - The 70s were a decade of great music, fashion, and culture. On February 25th,2023 The Roaring 70's is back by popular demand. Featuring some of the most iconic soulful singers from that era, our night includes the world's Legendary Tributes to Lou Rawls, The Delfonics, and a very special performance from our Bluesy Nightingale Pamela Renee Smith. Can you feel it? Swaying to the sweet sounds of 'Lady Love", Hold her a little closer as we dip into the Delfonics ``Didn't I, (Blow your mind this time)'' Get your dancing shoes on and get ready, King Price Productions is about to re-create your most EPIC historical moments. The Beautiful Toni Trower will be Hosting and Brett Jolly Mc'ing the entire event. Let's embrace the nostalgia and enjoy the best of the 70s!

Where - Clarion Hotel 1111 Route 73, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

~Price- Tickets $25.00
~Ticket Link- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/king-price-productions-presents-tribute-to-lou-rawls-and-the-delfonics-tickets-526076116827?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

~Amazing food Sold by Blacks and Blues Restaurant $
~Drinks Specials Available $

~For Birthday Packages Contact Sheldon Price
Phone: (267) 602-9167
Email: sheldonprice111@gmail.com

Media Contact

Re-Creation Concerts, LLC
kellymac@re-creationconcerts.com
6092847263
744 Eayrestown road #38 Lumberton NJ 08048
https://www.re-creationconcerts.com

Kelly McLaughlin
RE-creation Concerts,LLC
+1 6092847263
email us here

