Oaklands Global is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with T3 Aviation Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- Oaklands Global is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with T3 Aviation Group, one of the leading business aviation services companies in Asia. With set goals and aligned values in common, Oaklands Global and T3 Aviation Group will strive to work towards providing valuable people solutions for customers throughout the region.
As the international aviation sector continues its recovery since the pandemic, and with political uncertainty still looming, the demand for industry specific talent continues to accelerate. Organisations ranging from Business Aviation Operators, OEM’s, MRO’s and Airlines require access to ever varying skillsets and international expertise. Oaklands Global is perfectly placed to address and solve these challenges. In addition to offering existing clients from both businesses a greater suite of services, this new partnership will insure T3’s portfolio of clients has the competitive advantage, hiring top-talent and creating innovative and experienced teams in key areas across their business.
William Finden, Oaklands Global Managing Director, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with the team at T3 Aviation Group. Their presence in the region will help in our mission to become the number one provider of business-critical aviation talent in Asia. We are very excited to bring our best-in-class search methodology to T3 Aviation’s clients and very much look forward to this next chapter together”.
Phakkarin Thibault, T3 Aviation Group Director added: T3 has had the pleasure of working with Will Finden and the Oakland Global team for over a decade and have always been impressed with the outcomes. We are excited to partner with Oakland Global to support the resurgence of business aviation growth in the Asia-Pacific and North American markets. It will be our pleasure to bring new talent and assist in placing highly experienced aviation professionals from our networks into the industry.
About Oaklands Global.
Since 2013 Oaklands Global has been driving change and sourcing business-critical industry specific talent for the international aviation & aerospace industry. Using a candidate-centric methodology, Oaklands Global has delivered on hundreds of successful mandates, connecting high calibre professionals with innovative and high-growth organisations, including some of the industry’s biggest names. Oaklands Global is recognised as an established partner of choice for retained and executive search recruitment solutions, promoting diversity and best practice in each and every search. www.oaklandsglobal.com
About T3 Aviation Group.
Established in 2013, The T3 Aviation Group of companies focus on providing clients an enhanced “best in class” experience with an emphasis on service excellence and an adherence to international safety standards and industry best practices. The T3 Aviation Group offers Aircraft Sales and Acquisitions Support, Accredited Aviation Audits, expert Aircraft Maintenance Management and Oversight, and a host of Aviation Consultancy Services for the discerning business aviation clientele. https://www.t3aviationgroup.com/
William Finden
As the international aviation sector continues its recovery since the pandemic, and with political uncertainty still looming, the demand for industry specific talent continues to accelerate. Organisations ranging from Business Aviation Operators, OEM’s, MRO’s and Airlines require access to ever varying skillsets and international expertise. Oaklands Global is perfectly placed to address and solve these challenges. In addition to offering existing clients from both businesses a greater suite of services, this new partnership will insure T3’s portfolio of clients has the competitive advantage, hiring top-talent and creating innovative and experienced teams in key areas across their business.
William Finden, Oaklands Global Managing Director, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with the team at T3 Aviation Group. Their presence in the region will help in our mission to become the number one provider of business-critical aviation talent in Asia. We are very excited to bring our best-in-class search methodology to T3 Aviation’s clients and very much look forward to this next chapter together”.
Phakkarin Thibault, T3 Aviation Group Director added: T3 has had the pleasure of working with Will Finden and the Oakland Global team for over a decade and have always been impressed with the outcomes. We are excited to partner with Oakland Global to support the resurgence of business aviation growth in the Asia-Pacific and North American markets. It will be our pleasure to bring new talent and assist in placing highly experienced aviation professionals from our networks into the industry.
About Oaklands Global.
Since 2013 Oaklands Global has been driving change and sourcing business-critical industry specific talent for the international aviation & aerospace industry. Using a candidate-centric methodology, Oaklands Global has delivered on hundreds of successful mandates, connecting high calibre professionals with innovative and high-growth organisations, including some of the industry’s biggest names. Oaklands Global is recognised as an established partner of choice for retained and executive search recruitment solutions, promoting diversity and best practice in each and every search. www.oaklandsglobal.com
About T3 Aviation Group.
Established in 2013, The T3 Aviation Group of companies focus on providing clients an enhanced “best in class” experience with an emphasis on service excellence and an adherence to international safety standards and industry best practices. The T3 Aviation Group offers Aircraft Sales and Acquisitions Support, Accredited Aviation Audits, expert Aircraft Maintenance Management and Oversight, and a host of Aviation Consultancy Services for the discerning business aviation clientele. https://www.t3aviationgroup.com/
William Finden
Oaklands Global
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn