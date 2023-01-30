ICC Digital walks in Europe now

ICC Digital Industrial Technologies Bv. IPC4 Industrial Panel PC IPC4 Box PC

ICC Digital nows in Europe to grow with industrial computer users! IPC4, ECOIPC4 and also AAEON will be launched from Antwerp to Belgium by ICC Digital.

ANTWERP, BELçIKA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICC Digital (ICC Dijital Endüstriyel Teknolojiler Ltd. Şti.), which is one of the well-known company that come to mind when it comes to industrial computers in Turkey, thanks to its diverse and high quality product range; With the growth and development habit it has gained since the day it was founded, it made a rapid start to 2023.

ICC Digital, which provides industrial computers for factory automation, digitalization and industry 4.0 needs with its own brands IPC4 and ECOIPC4, in its journey that started with the Turkey representation of AAEON and IBASE, expanded its successes in Turkey with its 15-person staff and expanded in Europe, in the industrial computer market. took action with the vision of having a say. Aiming to achieve new successes in Europe with ICC Bulgaria (Industrial Computer Center EOOD) established in Bulgaria in August 2022 and ICC Europe (ICC Digital Industrial Technologies Bv.) established in Belgium in November 2022, ICC Digital is on this path. under the leadership of its own brands, IPC4 and ECOIPC4, and the AAEON of ASUS, is preparing to knock on the door of every company in Europe.

ICC Digital follows the motto that the products it provides for industrial applications that will work 24/7. For this reason, it prioritizes solving customers' problems quickly and effectively with its technical support and logistics teams.

ICC Digital, which does not want to cause disruptions in the projects of its customers even in the days when uncertainty prevails due to reasons such as pandemic, war, economic uncertainty, chip crisis in today's world, has strengthened its stocks day by day by calculating all negative variables in advance and has increased its inventory of industrial panel pc, box pc, monitor, tablet pc and more. It has never stopped providing fast solutions by keeping most of the nearly 2000 different combinations in stock in laptop products. With this approach, it aims to continue the positive feedback from its customers and the rapid growth it has achieved with its companies established in Europe.

A few days after its establishment, ICC Europe acquired the authorized sales partner of AAEON for Benelux (Belgium-Netherlands-Luxembourg) and Balkan countries, and the first step was taken to reach the high sales figures achieved in Turkey in Europe as well.

The founder Tamer Yiğit, who always aims to move the company forward; He states that he will continue his working life in Belgium in order to carry the business culture, which was founded in Turkey and operates smoothly, to ICC Europe, and to manage the operations that need to be carried out with the aim of making ICC Europe known in Europe.

Web links:

ICC Dijital Endüstriyel Teknolojiler Ltd. Şti. www.icc.com.tr https://www.linkedin.com/company/17954997/

ICC Digital Industrial Technologies Bv. www.iccdigital.eu https://www.linkedin.com/company/86443736

Industrial Computer Center EOOD www.industrialcomputercenter.com https://www.linkedin.com/company/87086082

Tamer Yiğit Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/tamer-yigit-icc/

They are a company that operates under the motto "Industrial Computer Center" and provides customers with industrial PC products, one of the most significant needs in information and automation technologies.

In this path they started in 2017, it has been our goal to provide users with goods that appropriately describe the notion of "industrial computer," whose definition and significance are not well understood in the market.

They began our journey with AAEON and IBASE's Turkish representation before adding our brands, IPC4 and ECCOIPC4, to our product range. They experienced rapid growth and became one of the leading companies serving the Turkish market's needs for Industry 4.0.

As ICC, they offer industrial PC products for field usage in industrial automation and IT solutions in a variety of industries, including automotive, iron and steel, machinery production, food, packaging, textile, tire rubber, and energy.

Additionally, with our technical experience, they offer our customers professional assistance in selecting the right product and offer them non-standard products customized according to their needs. Along with all of these, they believe in a holistic service approach that includes technical help when required after sales through our experienced sales and sales support teams, who are constantly in contact with our customers.

We offer services at our offices in Istanbul, Bursa, Ankara, and Izmir, Turkey, to better serve our clients' needs rapidly. Also, as ICC, we continue activities in our offices in Plovdiv, Bulgaria and Antwerp, Belgium, which are the first steps of our globalization story.