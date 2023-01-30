BuzzMeeh offers a 5% Discount on All Google Pixel Phone Repair Services
DELHI, INDIA, NCT/NCR, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buzzmeeh, a leading mobile repair service provider in India, has announced a 5% discount on Google Pixel phone repair services. The company has once again come up with a stunning deal for Google Pixel users. Aside from providing the best mobile repair services, Buzzmeeh is also known to provide incredible deals and discounts from time to time so that its customers can get mobile repairs at the most affordable prices.
Speaking about their latest offer, Ms. Anjali Negi, CEO, Buzzmeeh said, "We are ecstatic to announce a 5% discount on Google Pixel phone repair services. No matter what the issue is with your Google Pixel, we will provide you with a 5% discount on all kinds of services, from repairing the battery to repairing the mobile screen."
Further, she added, "Buzzmeeh's commitment to offering the best mobile repairs to our customers is bolstered by the extensive knowledge and experience of our in-house repair specialists. We only give the best quality replacement parts to our customers to ensure they do not have any problems with the part in the future."
ABOUT BUZZMEEH
Buzzmeeh is the most trusted name when it comes to premium quality mobile device repair services in India. The brand offers high-quality mobile repair and replacement services in nearly all of India's main cities, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.
Buzzmeeh's team of mobile engineers is comprised of some of the industry's most skilled and seasoned professionals. Buzzmeeh also offers mobile repair and replacement services at their doorstep to ensure complete customer satisfaction.
Simply call them or book a repair on their website to get the service, and they will provide you with the mobile repair service.
Buzzmeeh caters to the needs of all premium smartphone brands, including Google Pixel, through its range of services.
The organization's unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest possible level of transparency at all times, both with regard to the cost andthe process, is a testament to how seriously it takes this responsibility.
For more information, please visit: https://www.buzzmeeh.com
