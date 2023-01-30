Rainbow Realty Group Invites Investors To Invest In Cannabis Real Estate
The leading cannabis real estate firm reaches out to potential investors for 2023GREAT NECK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rainbow Realty Group has contacted potential investors to invest in cannabis real estate. Cannabis is the new gold rush in town, and investors are rushing to put their money into the cannabis business due to the turn of the new year. The company launched an Invest Now page on its website, which lets potential investors get in touch with the company to explore further.
Medical marijuana has been legal in New York since 2014, and recreational marijuana was legalized in 2021 following a bill introduced in the state legislature. Experts estimate that legalization could lead to a $7 billion industry within five years.
Rainbow Realty Group has previously partnered with other companies and investors to create this prospering cannabis real estate investment ecosystem. The company plans to partner with businesses and new investors already operating within this industry as the potential market for marijuana is huge, making it a good investment for investors with an appetite for risk-taking. Many risks are involved, such as regulatory concerns and black market competition, but these risks outweigh the potential benefits of investing in cannabis.
Rainbow Realty Group aims to bridge the financial gap for cannabis companies in the United States. It aims to help companies and investors make the most out of their cannabis business by helping the same companies finance real estate for production and distribution.
Rainbow Realty Group is a real estate investment firm that seeks to help companies and investors make the most out of their cannabis business by helping the same companies finance real estate for production and distribution. Its mission is to bridge the financial gap for cannabis companies in the United States by providing financing options previously unavailable or difficult for them to access. This can include facilities such as warehouses or greenhouses for growing marijuana flowers or concentrates of THC.
Rainbow Realty Group aims to seek high-quality, secured real estate investment opportunities within the US cannabis market. Its mission is to give operators access to capital through secure real estate holdings that provide liquidity and investors a generous IRR. At Rainbow, the company ensures that all its transactions are above board. The company seeks to provide legal, regulatory-compliant solutions to cannabis operators.
“We’re excited to welcome newer people to work with us at Rainbow Realty Group,” said CEO Benjamin Bolanos. “We are grateful for our existing investors in the development process of our previous accomplishments. We now look forward to newer investors joining us as 2023 looks like a good year for the industry.”
Rainbow Realty Group believes in the potential of cannabis, and it's ready to help you take advantage of this growing market.
About Rainbow Realty Group
Rainbow Realty Group is a real estate investment firm based in New York City. The company's target assets are licensed retail dispensaries and industrial cultivation facilities in the United States.
Rainbow Realty Group, LLC
