Fish Oil Omega-3 Market To Expand At A Steady 6.1% CAGR Over The Assessment Period By 2026

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fish Oil Omega-3 Market size is estimated to reach $3,700 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over 2021-2026. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that are present in certain foods such as flaxseed and fish, as well as dietary supplements such as fish oil. It is also referred to as n-3s that contains carbon–carbon double bond located three carbons from the methyl end of the chain. There are several types of omega-3 fish oils 'such as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) where EPA and DHA are considered as long chain omega-3s. The omega-3 fatty acids also present in Cod Liver Oil that come from the liver of cod fish which contain various health benefits. Various fish such as salmon and tuna are especially high in omega-3 fatty acids that contains docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA). Omega-3 acids such as EPA and DHA are found in fish oil supplements that help in reducing heart diseases. Growing awareness about the health among people and rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities in food and beverage industry and rising advancement in technology is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Fish Oil Omega-3 Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fish Oil Omega-3 Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Fish Oil Omega-3 Market owing to changing dietary pattern that increases the demand of fish oil supplements among consumers. Moreover, rising prevalence of heart diseases increases the consumption of fish oil omega-3 products which in turn driving the market growth.

2. Growing awareness about the health among people and rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases are enhancing the growth of the Fish Oil Omega-3 Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Fish Oil Omega-3 Market report.

4. Stringent regulation on fish oil omega-3 products is set to create hurdles for the Fish Oil Omega-3 Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Fish Oil Omega-3 Segment Analysis – By Type : The Fish Oil Omega-3 Market based on Type can be further segmented into Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

Fish Oil Omega-3 Segment Analysis – By Form : The Fish Oil Omega-3 Market based on Form can be further segmented into Soft Gels, and Liquid. The Soft Gels segment registers for the highest Fish Oil Omega-3 market share in 2020.

Fish Oil Omega-3 Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Fish Oil Omega-3 Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to changing dietary pattern that increases the demand of fish oil supplements among consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fish Oil Omega-3 Industry are -

1. Aker BioMarine

2. Axellus

3. BASF SE

4. DSM

5. Omega Protein Corporation

