521 Promo Drops Shipping Rates on Selected Custom Game Lowering Overall Prices

The company provides customers the ability to put their ideas into reality by creating custom board and card games exactly as they vision it.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- 521 Promo, a well known custom card and board game company, has recently dropped shipping rates on several products by as low as 80% significantly lowering their overall prices. This presents an excellent opportunity for customers to buy their products at heavily discounted prices. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of custom board and card games for customers and is particularly popular for its custom ‘opoly’ games.521 Promo’s custom ‘opoly’ games are based on the popular board game ‘Monopoly’ where all the names of the properties, the graphics, and other elements are replaced by other names. Schools, organizations, and other groups often use this custom game for fundraising events where the properties, and bank notes are replaced with the names of sponsors, and the proceeds go to the event. The company provides customers who buy this custom game for fundraising purposes comprehensive support on how to go through the process smoothly to ensure success.Their custom game feature can be used for designing a variety of other board games as desired by customers. Some samples include Trivia Games, Language Learning Games, and Broadway Games. The possibilities of the design of the custom games really comes down to the creativity of customers, and they have as much liberty to change the rules and structure. In addition to custom board games , 521 Promo also creates custom dice, pewter pieces, and card games.With their flexibility to take a wide range of orders from a little as a single unit to as many as 50,000 plus units, 521 Promo’s custom game feature attracts a wide range of customers which includes schools, corporations, organizations, families, and even individuals. The company has a simple and straightforward process for designing their variety of games which makes it easy for customers to achieve what they want. The company has an in-house team of graphic designers who can help customers with the graphics of their custom games.To see which custom games from 521 Promo have reduced shipping rates, visit here Speaking about their custom game design program, the company’s owner said “We can design and manufacture the perfect product for your needs. We have several products that we specialize in including but not limited to, custom board games, custom dice, custom ‘opoly’ games and custom card games. We now officially have the lowest min. bulk order for Custom Board Games in the US. With such a low minimum order, we allow you create the game of your dreams without breaking the bank. This is also helpful for play testing and PR testing before a placing a large order.About 521 Promo: 521 Promo is a game design and manufacturing company that has been in the industry for more than 10 years. The company designs custom games including board games, card games, ‘opoly’ games, and custom dice.