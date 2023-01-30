Animal Feed Enzymes Market To Expand At A Steady 7.6% CAGR Over The Assessment Period By 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Animal Feed Enzymes Market size is estimated to reach $2.19 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Enzymes fall under the category of proteins that act as a catalyst to speed up the chemical processes inside the body. Fodder and forage are two leading examples of feed given to domestic animals. Many feeds exhibit detrimental substances that condense the digestion capacity. Usually, pigs and poultry find themselves incapable of digesting the diet and leads to infections such as pathogenic avian influenza. Therefore, enzymes like phytase are included in the animal feeds as it breaks down the myo-inositol hexaphosphate (phytate), release the phosphate, and improve the overall digestibility. Therefore, feeds play a significant role when it comes to improving metabolism. Furthermore, organic feeds are now what is recommended owing to the hyper-sensitive rise in cases of hemangioendothelioma, a low-grade malignant cancer. Furthermore, bovine spongiform encephalopathy, a cattle disorder that spreads to humans can cause brain disorder. Furthermore, the animal feed enzymes market outlook is quite enchanting as they help in the well-being of the animals and decline the demise rates of animals. Elevating health consciousness among people eventually resulting in augmented consumption of the dairy product, meat, and other poultry items like egg is the major factor set to drive the growth of the Animal Feed Enzymes Market for the period 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Animal Feed Enzymes Market highlights the following areas –

1. Geographically, the Asia-pacific Animal Feed Enzymes Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Similarly, it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Escalating consumption of meat and dairy products is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Animal Feed Enzymes Market. Concerns regarding the quality of poultry products are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Animal Feed Enzymes Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Animal Feed Enzymes Market Segment Analysis - By Type :The Animal Feed Enzymes Market based on the type can be further segmented into Protease, Carbohydrase, Phytases, and others. The phytase segment held the largest share in 2021.

Animal Feed Enzymes Market Segment Analysis - By Livestock :The Animal Feed Enzymes Market based on livestock can be further segmented into Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, and others. The poultry segment held the largest share in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Animal Feed Enzymes industry are -

1.Advanced Enzyme

2. BASF Se

3. Danisco A/S and Elanco

4. Ab Vista

5. Adisseo

