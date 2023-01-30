Mystery on Main Street Adds Three New Members to Advisory Board
Mystery on Main Street, an interactive, data rich marketing and advertising app using gamification to promote local merchants, adds leadership positions.
We're creating a company of creatives where people, stories, data and more, produce a fun filled experience for every age while helping local small business and communities prosper.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mystery on Main Street (MoMS), a unique interactive, data rich marketing and advertising mobile app using gamification to promote patronization of local community merchants and eateries, adds three to advisory and leadership positions, demonstrating the company’s commitment to creating a whole new way to bring business back to the locals.
Asked about the expansion, Mario L Castellanos, MoMS’s Founder and CEO commented, “It’s been my intention from the beginning to create a company of fellow creatives where people, stories, data and more, produce a fun filled experience for every age while helping local small business and communities prosper. But to do that, we need experts in their fields who can lay the groundwork to build a solid foundation. We’re doing that now as we prepare for the future.” He added, “I could not be more pleased. We have the beginning of a dream team and continue to search for a few more”.
Mystery on Main Street’s staff additions are:
- Zachary Elewitz, PhD, MBA, Advisor, Data & Analytics - A seasoned data scientist with a decade of experience, with a formal education that includes a BA in Physics and a BS in Mathematics from Texas A&M, an MBA from Texas A&M University Commerce, an MS in Mathematics and a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Texas at Dallas. Zach will lead the company’s effort in creating the first and only non-intrusive, yet pin-point accurate data analytics methodology of its kind.
- Wendy C Best, MSW, Advisor, Human Capital - An expert in Human Capital Management including Strategic Talent Acquisition and People Operations in high-growth organizations and start-up environments, Wendy will be tasked with developing the framework for the engineering, creative artists, business development and other personnel MoMS will require. Her educational background includes an Undergraduate Degree in Communications from the University of South Florida and a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Barry University in Miami, Florida.
- Scott Meyers, CPA, Advisor, Financial - With 20 years of experience in finance, Scott is known for his ability to create sound financial management practices and improve business processes. His wealth of experience in course-correction, financial turnarounds, and business partnering, has made him a highly requested expert speaker in seminars wherein he educates his audience about sound financial practices. Scott holds a Masters of Accountancy from the University of Illinois.
They join Jeremy Brace, CTO, and Dana Anderson, Legal Advisor.
Jeremy, a software engineer with almost two decades of experience in multiple languages and technology stacks, is leading the team that will build the app. Jeremy is well known within his environment for his troubleshooting skills and quickly solving technical issues. Jeremy received his formal education from DeVry University in Game and Simulation Programming.
Dana Anderson graduated Order of the Coif from University of Southern California Law School in 1991 where he was on the Southern California Law Review. He worked at several large national law firms before opening his own practice focused on Business Transactions, Business Litigation, Real Estate Transactions, and Real Estate Litigation. In his more than 30 years of practice.
More Business, More Exposure, Less Work. We're On A Mission To Bring Business Back To The Locals.
