Invader Coffee to Launch New Coffee Blend Called Wake The Bones Blend
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like the company’s other premium-quality coffee beans, the new blend is expected to be air roasted to perfection to maintain quality and eliminate burnt flavor while bringing out the natural, exotic aroma.
Invader Coffee, a military veteran-owned coffee company, has recently announced a plan to launch a new coffee blend called Invader Coffee Wake The Bones Blend. The company serves the highest quality organic coffee sourced from free trade farms all over the world, and are air roasted to bring out incredibly balanced and rich flavors. And drawing inspiration from the owner’s military training experience, all their coffee beans undergo an extremely meticulous quality control process.
Invader Coffee’s products are specifically crafted to deliver the taste of authentic ingredients without using any additional artificial additives for flavoring. This is also expected from their new blend that will be launched very soon. While the company is fairly new to the market, it has won the hearts of coffee lovers all over the country because of the balanced flavor that each of their blends bring. People who have tried their other coffee beans should wait in much excitement to try out this new blend.
One of the key factors that enables Invader Coffee to produce such fine, premium-quality coffee is their air roasting method. Unlike coffee beans from other brands that are drum roasted, their coffee beans are prepared using a hot air roaster that moves the coffee beans constantly with a perfectly controlled hot airflow. This prevents the beans from acquiring a burnt taste which happens when burnt chaff pop off and mixes with coffee beans in a roasting drum. Coffee beans being absorbent, easily infuse the burnt flavor along with carcinogen. Air roasting allows the beans to be roasted evenly to bring out the desired flavor and eliminate any contamination with undesired substances.
Invader Coffee sources its coffee beans from all over the world and partners with the best farms to procure only the highest-quality coffee beans. In keeping with its business values and principles, the company maintains fair trade with its farm partners. The company also offers 100% Money-Back Guarantee on certain conditions where the coffee beans do not meet the expectations of customers.
Speaking about the upcoming launch, the company’s CEO Wes Whitllock said, “ We’re absolutely excited for the launch of this new blend. For coffee lovers who want quality coffee with no additives and no filler, Invader Coffee is the right coffee brand. We are an ultra-premium, veteran owned coffee company proudly delivering the best coffee your hard-earned money can buy. We aim to only serve the highest quality organic, air roasted coffee beans sourced from free trade farms all over the world. We keep things simple: The best coffee at an affordable price in order to provide you the value you deserve from your morning boost.”
About Invader Coffee: Started in 2015 by Wes Whitlock, Invader coffee is a veteran owned & operated coffee company based out of Austin, Texas.
