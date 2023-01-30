“British IKAR Holdings, and American Black Widow Helicopters, agreed to establish a mutual aviation company”

Sertan Aycicek, Vice President IKAR Holdings, Barry Oberholzer Jr., President Black Widow Helicopters, Eralp Ungeldi, Member of the Board, IKAR Holdings

IKAR Holdings and Black Widow Helicopters signed today an agreement stating that they will jointly establish “IKAR Aviation Limited”, in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Widow Helicopters is a tightly integrated group of skilled and achievement-oriented aviation professionals with over 25 years of experience in various aspects of aviation operations, business, and finance.

IKAR Holdings is a London-based distinguished ecosystem of entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors from around the world that spans across a wide variety of industries and sectors. It is majority owned by entrepreneurial partners.

The parties agreed to establish “IKAR Aviation Limited”, in London. The new company will sell Helicopters under the new brand “IKAR Helicopters” primarily to private and corporate customers outside the US, with a focus on Europe and the GCC region.

“We have been working months on the establishment of IKAR Aviation, as we believe it is natural fit to the overall IKAR group. The aviation market especially covering the Helicopter sector has huge potential as the requirements of HNWI or corporate groups to have their own Helicopter in place is significantly growing. We made an intensive due diligence concerning the best companies operating in that market and are extremely satisfied to have Black Widow Helicopters as our new partner. I want to thank the President of Black Widow Helicopters, Barry Oberholzer Jr., for the trust in our group and I look forward to establishing a successful partnership”, stated Sertan Aycicek, Vice President, IKAR Holdings, London.

Barry Oberholzer Jr., President of Black Widow Helicopters added: “As a fast growing company, with a proven track record in the US, we were looking to expand our business especially into Europe and the Middle East. With IKAR we have found a partner, who is active across many industries and much more important has an access to a global network of potential customers. We are excited to join IKAR Aviation as an equity partner and will secure within the partnership especially all aspects of the technical performance. I want to thank the management team of IKAR for the professional negotiations during our mutual due diligence process”.

“We see endless business opportunities for IKAR Aviation, given our outreach capabilities to potential customers. “IKAR Helicopters” is not only an outstanding product on its own, but features sleek, custom designs that use only premium vegan leather for the interior of all helicopters. This is of great importance for us as a group since we give great value on any impact driven projects. I am delighted that our partner shares the same values and looking forward to work with the entire team of IKAR Aviation”, said Eralp Ungeldi, Chief Business Development Officer, IKAR Holdings.

