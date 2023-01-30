Amazing Trip Ideas Announces Expansion into Australian Travel Guide Market
The fast growing travel website Amazing Trip Ideas has released a broad range of guides and articles covering popular Australian destinations.NEW YORK, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fast growing online travel website and blog, Amazing Trip Ideas is pleased to announce it's entrance into the Australian travel market. It will offer bespoke travel guides, informative articles and travel opinion across all 6 Australian states. Australia has been earmarked as an area for expansion for a number of months. As well as being a popular and intriguing destination, it's location in the Southern Hemisphere makes it a counter-cyclical destination to other core markets in Europe and North America. The move marks a significant expansion of the companies global coverage.
While Australian visitor numbers for 2022 stood at just 2.2 million, numbers are expected to increase 400% back to pre-pandemic levels. This large addressable market is tailor made for the well written, considered and informative articles Amazing Trip Ideas has become renowned for. The suite of guides and articles will focus on areas of the Australian market that are underserved by incumbent providers. Western Australia, the Northern Territory and South Australia will all feature prominently, while there will also be coverage of the popular East Coast.
Founder Steve King commented:
"Australia is a destination we're very excited about. It's a country that offers some incredible attractions and travel opportunities. The Covid enforced lockdowns of the past few years have created a pent up demand amongst potential visitors. We fully expect to see high levels of engagement with our guides as tourist numbers rebound over the coming 12-24 months.
Guides will be available under the Australian section of the website and continued additions are scheduled for the coming days and weeks.
Steve King
Amazing Trip Ideas
steve@amazingtripideas.com
