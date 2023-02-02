M2Bio Opens Bangkok Office and Appoints Managing Director

Institute of Biomedical Research (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health clinical research is pleased to share the following update:

M2Bio Sciences is pleased to announce the opening of corporate offices in Bangkok, Thailand. The operations are being headed up by the newly appointed Managing Director, Jade Sirisompan. Jade has an MSC in psychology and has been working in the mental health sector for the past two years. Jade also has extensive experience in the Muay Thai and fitness industry as a professional fighter and champion, personal trainer, gym manager and fight promoter. Jade was born and raised in England until the age of 14, then moved to Thailand.

Under the guidance of Jade’s father, Muay Thai legend Chinawut Sirisompan, famously known as Grandmaster Woody, she found a passion for the Martial Arts industry, management, teaching, promotions, and more.

“My past experiences have helped me develop great resilience, social and emotional intelligence, cultural competency, and empathy for people from all walks of life, which have ultimately helped guide me in my profession of counseling psychology.”

‘’The mental wellness sector is continuously evolving and with M2bio Sciences the future looks very bright. They have such impressive clinical evidence-based research and quality premium products, all with the purpose of optimizing health. From the revolutionary mycelium and hemp for packaging, psychedelics for treating mental health issues, and to the finest CBD infused organic honey, coffee, and olive oil for nutritional and peak cognitive functioning.’’

‘’M2bio also supports and is highly engaged in sport, fitness, and entertainment. In collaboration with the EFC MMA Championship, the sport is used to educate and inspire the general public on positive health practices and provide athletes with sponsorship opportunities. The M2Bio vision is expansive and they understand the many areas in which health outcomes can be improved. As someone who is seriously passionate about health, psychology, and helping people improve their quality of life, together with my background in the combat sports industry I am very excited and truly honored to be a part of the m2bio team and to help M2Bio Sciences Thailand come to life.” - Jade Sirisompan, Managing Director of M2Bio Sciences Thailand.

‘’We are truly excited and fortunate to have such a dedicated professional in our corner. Her positive energy is an inspiration for the current and next generation of athletes. The M2Bio and EFC teams are very excited to be working with Jade. And remember, always be connecting the dots’’ - said Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES". Publicly traded company (OTC Pink:MRES)

