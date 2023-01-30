Hermetic Packaging Market to Reach $4.3 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The region's government's increased spending on the aerospace and defense sectors is likely to drive the Hermetic Packaging Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Hermetic Packaging Market is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 4.3% from 2022 to 2027. Hermetic packaging is a type of elevated packaging used in active and passive electronic equipment, as well as the electronics and semiconductor sectors. Hermetic packaging protects ultrasensitive electronics such as laser diodes, sensors, and optoelectronic elements against moisture and rust. Hermetic packaging also protects against environmental elements such as air pressure changes, moisture, dirt, and other hazards that could destroy electrical contacts or vital electronic components. Increasing the working life of electronic systems helps to ensure the reliable and safe operation of various medical and technological equipment.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hermetic Packaging Market highlights the following areas –

• The Reed Glass segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period. Reed Glasses provide highly reliable encapsulation of reed switches over millions of switching cycles.

• During the forecast period, the Military and Defense segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.7% in the Hermetic Packaging Market The military and defence industries rely heavily on tailored systems for air and undersea surveillance. Adoption of hermetically packaged components is crucial given the necessity for high-quality standards and reliable performance of electronic components used in this industry.

• North America will account for the largest market share of 41% in the Hermetic Packaging Market. The region's government's increased spending on the aerospace and defense sectors is likely to drive the Hermetic Packaging Market throughout the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

By Type:

By Type, the Hermetic Packaging Market has been segmented into Passivation Glass, Reed Glass, Transponder Glass, Glass Metal Sealing, and Ceramic Metal Sealing. The Reed Glass segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period. Reed Glasses provide highly reliable encapsulation of reed switches over millions of switching cycles. Glass tubes are used in several electronic applications where discrete electronic components require protection, isolation, or sealing.

By End-User:

By End-User, the Hermetic Packaging Market has been segmented into Petrochemical, Aerospace, Military and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy and Nuclear Safety, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, and Others. During the forecast period, the Military and Defense segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.7% in the Hermetic Packaging Market.

By Geography:

By Geography, Hermetic Packaging Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and RoW. During the projected period, North America will account for the largest market share of 41% in the Hermetic Packaging Market. The region's government's increased spending on the aerospace and defense sectors is likely to drive the Hermetic Packaging Market throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hermetic Packaging Industry are -

1. AMETEK Inc.

2. Amkor Technology Inc.

3. Egide SA

4. Kyocera Corporation

5. Legacy Technologies Inc.

