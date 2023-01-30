Home; a place that is supposed to be safe, was no longer one' says Dr. Nitin Chopra in his novel "The life of Tolka"
Home that is no longer safe, says the authors of book “The Life of Tolka” Dr. Nitin Chopra and Dr. Niveditha Preeth. Releasing soon by Poetry World Org.
It wasn’t the end; it was just the beginning. Beginning of another massive era of terror and fright.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heart-warming and heart-wrenching narrative of “The life of Tolka” by Dr. Nitin Chopra reflects the horrors of the Ukrainian war of 2022. The melancholy reminder of the cost of war and the innocent lives lost in its pursuit is the blood of dead soldiers and civilians alike. Both the victim and the reader will battle to forget the evils of the war vividly described in the book which is soon to be set in motion by Poetry World Org. (PWO) in 2023.
— Dr. Nitin Chopra
The protagonist’s recollections of his second home will always be the warmth and beauty of the land tarnished by the sight of blood and crippled bodies, the smell of ashes and the rain of missiles and gunshots. War isn’t about death and goodbyes; it also marks the beginning of a world stamped by trauma, loss, and mourning.
Tolka spent six years of his youth in Kyiv, shaping his medical career. But the home he once considered safe was no longer one. He was compelled to leave his beloved country as memories of his first snowfall and first love transformed into ghastly images of ashes, chaos, and ruin. The riveting and heartbreaking story "The Life of Tolka" sweeps readers on an epic adventure through the wartime chaos.
The streets that once flowed with kind and charming people now resounded with violence and the cries of the wounded. The aftermath of the few days of war will forever taunt and traumatize the life of Tolka. It had caused absolute mayhem that affected his every facet of life.
Tolka's story, however, is not only about loss and trauma. It is rather a reminder of the human spirit's resilience in the face of adversity. It is a searing and poignant portrayal of one young man's journey through the horrors of war.
It’s a story about survival, rebuilding, and creating a new life from the ashes of the old one. It's about how even in the darkest of times, it's possible to find the light. He found light in learning a new language, in making new friends, and in building a new home. He found light in hope and determination. It is a literary masterpiece that will leave a profound impact on readers and be talked about for years to come.
Poetry World Org will be releasing the book "The Life of Tolka" by Dr. Nitin Chopra and Dr. Niveditha Preeth, which will undoubtedly be celebrated and appreciated. Don't pass up this stirring and dramatic tale; it will linger with you long after the final page is turned. This book serves as a reminder of the repercussions of war on people and society, as the saying goes, "Inked words last longer in the hearts of the people than the ones that aren't."
Poetry World Org
PWO
Info@poetryworld.org