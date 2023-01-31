Exemplifi announces certification as a Tennessee Minority Business
Exemplifi announces certification as a Tennessee Minority Business, helping organizations across the state build and enhance their digital presence.
Our objective is to fulfill the state's need for a reliable and committed partner in building secure, visually appealing, user-friendly websites, and I believe we can deliver on that.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi has been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville. They received this certification based on their extensive work in providing effective digital solutions for multiple governmental organizations.
— Vinod Pabba
“It is a great feeling to know that the Nashville authorities recognize our work and the value we provide them in enhancing their digital presence, including website development, maintenance, and management” said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “As a recognized MBE we can provide our services across the state to organizations who previously would not have been able to access them. Most government websites tend to either need modernization of their website or transition to a different platform. We can now provide these services with ease to the state. ''
“We build websites keeping in mind the latest standards of WCAG, accessibility, and SEO, which are major factors that affect every government website.'' he continued. “Our objective is to fulfill the state's need for a committed partner in building secure, visually appealing, user-friendly websites, and I believe we can deliver on that. ”
About Exemplifi
Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Extraordinarily adept with powerful content management products, our teams emphasize robust website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices that result in increased uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and compliance with accessibility standards.
