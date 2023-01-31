Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,885 in the last 365 days.

Exemplifi announces certification as a Tennessee Minority Business

Exemplifi announces certification as a Tennessee Minority Business, helping organizations across the state build and enhance their digital presence.

Our objective is to fulfill the state's need for a reliable and committed partner in building secure, visually appealing, user-friendly websites, and I believe we can deliver on that.”
— Vinod Pabba
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi has been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville. They received this certification based on their extensive work in providing effective digital solutions for multiple governmental organizations.

“It is a great feeling to know that the Nashville authorities recognize our work and the value we provide them in enhancing their digital presence, including website development, maintenance, and management” said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “As a recognized MBE we can provide our services across the state to organizations who previously would not have been able to access them. Most government websites tend to either need modernization of their website or transition to a different platform. We can now provide these services with ease to the state. ''

“We build websites keeping in mind the latest standards of WCAG, accessibility, and SEO, which are major factors that affect every government website.'' he continued. “Our objective is to fulfill the state's need for a committed partner in building secure, visually appealing, user-friendly websites, and I believe we can deliver on that. ”

About Exemplifi

Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Extraordinarily adept with powerful content management products, our teams emphasize robust website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices that result in increased uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and compliance with accessibility standards.

Ashwin Thapliyal
Exemplifi
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Exemplifi announces certification as a Tennessee Minority Business

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.