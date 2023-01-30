Multipoint Group and Nakivo partner to deliver exceptional recovery software products
Multipoint Group will serve as the exclusive distributor of NAKIVO's disaster recovery software products in Israel
We believe that this cooperation will bring significant benefits to both companies and help drive the success of NAKIVO’s products”KEFAR SABA, ISRAEL, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multipoint Group and NAKIVO have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement in which Multipoint Group will serve as the exclusive distributor of NAKIVO's disaster recovery software products in Israel. This product is designed to provide backup, replication, and recovery services for a variety of environments, including virtual, physical, cloud, and SaaS environments. NAKIVO is committed to the development of high-quality, innovative products that meet the needs of its customers and adhere to high industry standards. Both companies are enthusiastic about collaborating and trust that significant business results will be achieved.
— Ricardo Resnik
In the year 2022, it was demonstrated that data attacks represent the most significant cyber threat facing organizations today. The pace of the attack did not only continue but increased as well. Since most of these attacks exploited security vulnerabilities and misconfiguration in backup and storage systems, it is believed that every organization plan for 2023 should include a solid backup strategy, NAKIVO’s disaster recovery and backup software products are advised to use in any organization.
Ricardo Resnik the CEO of Multipoint Group says: ”We believe that this cooperation will bring significant benefits to both companies and help drive the success of NAKIVO’s products, we are looking forward to working with NAKIVO and leveraging our shared expertise to create protection to any organization”
Yurii Hryhoriev, NAKIVO`s Sales Director states: “We are excited to start our cooperation with Multipoint Group. I firmly believe that we can achieve outstanding sales results and significantly improve NAKIVO's brand awareness and market presence in Israel with the help of our valuable Partner."
Whenever a company loses its data, it can cause enormous damage to any organization. Data can be lost for a variety of reasons, such as human error, cyber-attacks, or hard drive failure. NAKIVO is an expert in this area and will assist you with choosing the best plan for your organization.
What should be done to maximize protection?
To protect against data loss due to physical disasters, it is important to implement a good backup and storage strategy by storing the backups in a separate location from the original data. Moreover, it is crucial to test the restore process regularly to ensure that the backups can be relied upon in the event of a disaster.
In addition, it is important to review and update the backup and storage plan on a regular basis to ensure that it is meeting the organization's needs as they change over time. Any new security threats or vulnerabilities that may have arisen need to be addressed, including implementing measures such as encryption to protect data as well as ensuring that the backup system is configured and maintained properly.
About Nakivo
Founded in 2012, NAKIVO delivers an affordable and reliable backup and recovery solution that meets the data protection needs and requirements of SMBs and enterprises in every industry.
Over the years, customers and partners have trusted NAKIVO with their data, and this has translated into double-digit growth, quarter over quarter. NAKIVO continues to deliver on that trust with frequent releases, new solutions and expanded functionality to meet emerging data protection challenges and threats.
About The Multipoint Group
The MultiPoint Group is a Value-Added Distributor focused on Cyber Security and cyber-intelligence solutions, with established offices in Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Malta, Singapore, Turkey, and Portugal. Multipoint Group was founded in 2009 by Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group, distributing various cyber companies around the globe.
Beatrice Vais
Multipoint group
+972 74-702-7017
beatrice@multipoint-group.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube