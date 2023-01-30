Cerebral Palsy Market Size to Surpass US$ 4.25 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Cerebral Palsy Market was estimated at US$ 3.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 4.25 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Growth Drivers

The increase in cerebral palsy prevalence around the globe is the main reason driving the market expansion. Profitable global cerebral palsy market expansion is possible as a result of increased drug use to treat symptoms, enhanced government awareness campaigns, and improved research and development skills.

The global cerebral palsy market has been analyzed from three perspectives: disease type, type, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Disease Type Segmentation’

Based on product, the global cerebral palsy market is subdivided into:

Spastic Cerebral Palsy

Dyskinetic Cerebral Palsy

Ataxia Cerebral Palsymixed Cerebral Palsy

Others

The market for cerebral palsy is dominated by cases of spastic cerebral palsy. This is because, the majority of cerebral palsy patients have spastic cerebral palsy, which causes the muscles in the limbs to become rigid and make walking difficult.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global cerebral palsy market has been divided into:

Diagnosis

Treatment

The diagnosis segment is further divided into, brain scans (MRI, CT, cranial ultrasound), electroencephalograms, and laboratory tests. The treatment segment is further divided into medications and another segment like surgery. The global cerebral palsy sector was dominated by the diagnosis segment. This is due to the development of numerous new diagnostic techniques that are now accessible on the market.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global cerebral palsy market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

During the projection period, market growth is expected to be particularly strong in the Asia Pacific region. because of more initiatives and funding being directed at developing comprehensive therapies for cerebral palsy. For instance, the GyanPrabha scheme in India encourages individuals with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation, and Multiple Disabilities to pursue educational and vocational programs such as graduate degrees, professional degrees, and vocational training that lead to employment or self-employment.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global cerebral palsy market are:

e Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cell Cure Neurosciences

Meridigen Biotechnology

Merz Pharmaceuticals

Baylx Inc.

Novartis AG.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Table of Content

