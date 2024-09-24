Equifax Canada Reports Rise in Automotive Fraud

– Automotive Fraud Driven by ID Theft and Falsified Credit Applications a Significant Area of Concern for Businesses and Consumers –

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax Canada reports that while application fraud is down in some areas, automotive lenders are seeing a surge in fraud. According to new data from Equifax Canada, automotive fraud is up by 54 per cent year-over-year and is largely driven by falsified credit applications and the continued prevalence in identity theft. Ontario has experienced the most significant increase in auto fraud rates, doubling since Q2 2023.



In addition, first party fraud (fraud in which the borrower knowingly uses their own personal information to commit fraud) continues to be the most prevalent type of misrepresentation in automotive. “Automotive fraud is a significant pain point for both businesses and consumers,” said Carl Davies, Head of Fraud and Identity at Equifax Canada. “Consumers choosing to falsify their income, employment, and financial information to secure credit are a growing concern for lenders. This deceit may provide short-term financial gains for the consumer, but certainly can lead to long-term consequences such as loan denials, damaged credit, and legal ramifications.”

Synthetic Identity Fraud

Overall, the proportion of identity theft in credit applications continues to grow with 48.3 per cent of all fraud applications flagged as identity fraud in Q2 2024, up from 42.9 per cent in Q2 2023, according to data from Equifax Canada. While the proportion of true identity fraud remained the same at 39.4 per cent, there has been a rise in synthetic identity fraud, where criminals combine real and fake data to create new identities. The incidence of synthetic identity fraud rose from 2.8 per cent in Q2 2023 to eight per cent in Q2 2024.

“The rise in true identity fraud along with synthetic identity fraud, underscores the need for enhanced fraud detection across digital platforms where these crimes are increasingly being perpetrated,” added Davies. “The increase in digital transactions has made it easier for fraudsters to exploit weaknesses in current fraud prevention measures.”

Other Notable Trends:

Identity Fraud : Older consumers with high credit scores are increasingly being targeted. Forty per cent of third-party identity fraud cases involved victims with credit scores above 800 (which is considered excellent), and 76 per cent of these consumers had no prior delinquency on their credit files.



Older consumers with high credit scores are increasingly being targeted. Forty per cent of third-party identity fraud cases involved victims with credit scores above 800 (which is considered excellent), and 76 per cent of these consumers had no prior delinquency on their credit files. Mortgage Fraud: Across Canada, mortgage fraud rates have dropped by 16.3 per cent year-over-year. Alberta is the one exception with mortgage fraud on the rise, often involving falsified income and employment documentation.



Across Canada, mortgage fraud rates have dropped by 16.3 per cent year-over-year. Alberta is the one exception with mortgage fraud on the rise, often involving falsified income and employment documentation. Deposit Fraud: Deposit fraud, which occurs when fraudulent transactions or payments are made to recently opened accounts, has also experienced a sharp increase, growing from 27.4 per cent of first-party fraud in Q2 2023 to 41.2 per cent in Q2 2024, much of which was driven by the telco industry.

As fraudsters adapt and refine their tactics, it's important for businesses and consumers to stay vigilant by using ID theft protection tools that can detect fraud early through timely alerts on credit report changes. Effective fraud prevention includes verifying identities, cross-checking financial documents, and staying informed about regional fraud trends—key measures that can help mitigate the growing threat of fraud for Canadian consumers and businesses alike.

For more information on fraud prevention, visit Equifax Canada's website and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre .

