Eco Friendly Magnesium Oxide panels for Fire Resistant Buildings - New Building Material at IBS in Las Vegas

SIDCOs Fire resistant SIDCO-ESP MgO board available in California.

SIDCO Homes Inc builds Energy Efficient Fire Resistant home with MGO Panels minimising the use of lumber.

Fight Global warming and Climate change with Sustainable Mgo Panels to save the Planet” — Mohan Mahal

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building industry is the heartbeat of the American economy. Notably, residential construction has been a significant driver of recovery from most recessions in the United States. The IBS Show in Las Vegas is going to have hundreds of Exhibitors and thousands of attendees at the show starting Jan 31 - Feb 2, 2023.Here presenters come from all over the world to introduce their products and interact with the people to develop and build business.This year there are few companies introducing the MGO Panels as an alternative to a building material that can be used in place of OSB and Plywood.SIDCO-ESP panels come from Jincheng Magnesium Matrix also known as MagMatrix come and meet us at booth SU360. There are others wanting to sell the boards as material only. We at SIDCO Homes Inc provide a complete solution with Architectural and Structural Engineering plans approved from the City to proceed with Construction using the MgO panels.SIDCO Built a Fire resistant home using this material in the form of SIP's. While from the outside you see a beautifully built modern home, it's what’s on the inside – within the walls – that matters most. SIDCO’s wall assembly uses Eco-Smart Structurally Insulated Panels (SIPs) built with fire-resistant magnesium oxide board (MgO) and foam-core insulation. The Eco-Smart SIP’s replace the stick framing traditionally built houses with lumber.The reason we built with Mgo panels is that it has many environmental benefits that come with magnesium board. The curing process captures carbon dioxide. Unlike other competitive materials, the board contains no asbestos, formaldehyde, ammonia, silica, or benzene. The chloride content generally falls below 8 percent. The mining of magnesite is conducted on the surface and requires no chemicals or processes other than breaking chunks of magnesite from the mountain. Any modest amount of dust created is beneficial to the land, people, or animals it lands on.The homes in the future and be built with Mgo panels because excessive CO2 emissions are a major cause of climate change, and hence reducing the CO2 levels in the Earth's atmosphere is key to limit adverse environmental effects. Rather than just capturing and storing CO2, it would be desirable to use it ascarbon feedstock for fuel production, to achieve the target of “net-zero-emissions energy systems”. which is the focus of SIDCO Homes Inc.The increase in industrialisation related to fossil fuel combustion, cement, and lime industries continuously contributes to the uncontrolled emission of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the Earth’s atmosphere. This scenario has intensified the potential of global warming Carbon capture, utilisation, and storage has been adopted as an effective strategy to reduce, control, and recycle excessive emissions of CO2 into the atmosphereMagnesium oxide (MgO) is a promising adsorbent candidate for CO2 capture applications due to its unique properties, such as possessing appropriate surface basicity, which induces the generation of oxygen vacancies that influence the CO2 uptake performanceThe founder and CEO of SIDCO Home Inc Mohan Mahal took a sample of the MgO board to Paradise and demonstrated its fire-resistant capabilities to city officials. “After seeing the devastation in Paradise, he was moved to find a solution to build safer, fire-resistant homes.In addition to being fire-resistant, the Mgo built house is remarkably energy-efficient and received a 10 out of 10 Home Energy Score by the US Department of Energy. At the heart of this home lies a heat pump and a heat recovery ventilator (HRV), which work together to passively heat and cool the home using less energy than conventional building methods. Furthermore, the house has excellent indoor air quality since the sealed building envelope prevents conditioned air from leaking out of the house, while also preventing pollutants from entering the house.With California’s soaring energy costs in mind, Mahal intentionally made the house all electric, without any reliance on fossil fuels. “When combined with a renewable energy source like solar, the house can generate enough electricity to operate itself without using energy from the utility companies,” said Mahal. The Hollister home comes equipped with an EV charging station, and is permitted for Tesla solar panels and a Tesla Powerwall. Other notable features of the house include mold and termite resistance, double-pane Milgard windows, hybrid water heater, LED lighting, water conserving irrigation and landscaping, superior sound dampening, and state-of-the-art building material Mgo panels.

Mohan Mahal showing the Eco Smart Panel used in the Fire Resistant Home.