3rd International Conference on Otorhinolaryngology
Theme: "Discovering New Scientific Aspects and Novel Technologies in Otorhinolaryngology"DUBAI, UAE, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save your dates for the most awaited event of Otorhinolaryngology 2023 (ICOTO 2023)
With the illustrious collaboration of "International Society of Audiology" and "British Association of Head & Neck Oncologists" and with a great response and feedback which we have acknowledged from the participants of Otorhinolaryngology 2022, we are happy to announce our upcoming conference - "3rd International Conference on Otorhinolaryngology”, scheduled from November 27-28, 2023 to take place in Dubai, UAE. This meeting will explore recent researches and advances in the Otorhinolaryngology - ENT.
Scientex Conferences pleased to invite you to the hybrid event with the theme of "Discovering New Scientific Aspects and Novel Technologies in Otorhinolaryngology".
We once again took the privilege of felicitating and gratitude of Otorhinolaryngology 2022 Organizing Committee, Keynote Speakers, Plenary Speakers, Chairs and Co-Chairs, Young Researchers, Moderators and other attendees wonderful participation towards the event which helped us for effective accomplishment of this otorhinolaryngology event.
Otorhinolaryngology 2023 allows you to participate in person at Dubai or virtually via Online Participation through Webinar. This otorhinolaryngology conference will mark the presence of young and brilliant scholars, business delegates and talented ENT research societies representing many countries around the world.
This upcoming otorhinolaryngology conference 2023 will also have the presence of advanced research and techniques in field of Otorhinolaryngology and related to the ENT field. In this global meeting where otorhinolaryngologist from all over the world will visit our prestigious conference and interactively present their research work and interchange ideas with eminent senior scientists and budding otorhinolarygologist. And they can meet ENT experts from various countries in building their business network, to achieve management and leadership skills, to develop analytical and research skills. Otorhinolaryngology 2022 will include workshops, symposia, keynote presentations, oral presentations, poster sessions, sponsorship/exhibitor desk and special discussions on wide range of topics in the field of otorhinolaryngology.
Goal of ICOTO 2023:
Otorhinolaryngology 2023 conference discussions we are held on up-to-date information with the latest scientific research, innovations and clinical skills that you can take back to your workplace. The distinctive features of the Otorhinolaryngology conference 2023 comprise by eminent personalities from around the world.
