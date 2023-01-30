Flavored Bottled Water Market worth $34.3 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 7.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Flavored Bottled Water Market size is estimated to reach $34.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Flavored bottled water is an intermingling of two words flavored water and bottled water. Bottled water is delineated as mineral water derived from natural springs, groundwater, and other supplies. It is frequently packaged in polyethylene terephthalate - PET bottles, and broadly used as a derivative of tap water.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Flavored Bottled Water market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Flavored Bottled Water Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Additionally, it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Captivating taste is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Flavored Bottled Water Market. The environmental complication caused by plastic which is a major source in the manufacturing of water bottles is said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Flavored Bottled Water Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Flavored Bottled Water Market Segment Analysis - By Water Type : The Flavored Bottled Water Market based on the water type can be further segmented into Spring, Purified, Distilled and sparkle, and Mineral. The purified water segment held the largest share in 2021.

Flavored Bottled Water Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The Flavored Bottled Water Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, and local vendors. The Hypermarket segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to an increase in Supermarket/Hypermarkets outlets all over the works, especially in both developed and developing countries.

Flavored Bottled Water Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Flavored Bottled Water Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 33% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flavored Bottled Water industry are:

1. Nestle S.A.

2. Danone S.A.

3. Kraft Foods Group

4. Coca-Cola Company

5. PepsiCo Inc.

