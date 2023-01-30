Lactic Acid Market Size to Boost USD$1.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 8.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Growing Demand for Lactic Acid in Food and Beverage Applications is Propelling the Growth of the Lactic Acid Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Lactic Acid Market size is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Lactic acid is one of the most well-known organic acids, with an extensive series of industrial applications. The food, chemical, pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors are mostly utilizing lactic acid. Lactobacillales are an order of gram-positive, low-GC, acid-tolerant, ordinarily nonsporulating, non-respiring, either rod-shaped (bacilli) or spherical (cocci) bacteria that share typical metabolic and physiological traits. These bacteria, normally discovered in decomposing plants and milk products, generate lactic acid as the principal metabolic end product of carbohydrate fermentation, providing them the typical name lactic acid bacteria (LAB). Lactic acid is essential for preparing wine and fermented dairy products, as well as pickling vegetables. Lactic acid E270 can be utilized in meat, poultry and fish in the form of sodium or potassium lactate to expand shelf life, regulate pathogenic bacteria (enhance food security), improve and safeguard meat flavor, enhance water binding capacity and decrease sodium. Lactic acid serves an assortment of purposes, like a catalyst, food emulsifier and hazardous chemical or plastic replacement. Lactic acid is utilized as a catalyst in the generation of an assortment of industrial products. The application of lactic acid as a substitute for harmful chemicals and polymers, particularly in food and drinks and pharmaceuticals, is fueling the expansion of the Lactic Acid Industry. Lactic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) owing to the existence of a hydroxyl group adjacent to the carboxyl group. It is utilized as a synthetic intermediate in numerous organic synthesis industries and in different biochemical industries. The conjugate base of lactic acid is termed lactate. The derived acyl group is named Lactoyl. Enzyme Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) is an enzyme discovered in most living organisms accountable for the conversion of pyruvate, the end product of glycolysis, into lactic acid. Additionally, lactic acid has several applications in the manufacture of drugs as an electrolyte in numerous, parenteral/I.V. The principal functions for pharmaceutical applications are pH-regulation, chiral intermediate and metal sequestration, as a natural body component in pharmaceutical products. The surging application of lactic acid in distinct end-use sectors, inclusive of pharmaceuticals and food and beverages is set to drive the Lactic Acid Market. The soaring accessibility of cheap raw materials, different functional characteristics of lactic acid and the regulatory approval by international regulations are set to propel the growth of the Lactic Acid Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Lactic Acid Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America (Lactic Acid Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the expanding personal care, pharmaceutical applications involving functions like metal sequestration and food and beverages industries and the advancing pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. as a result of rising expenditures on medicines in the North American region.

2. Lactic Acid Market growth is being driven by the surging application of lactic acid which is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), in the production of Polylactic Acid (PLA), which is a biodegradable polymer and a compostable thermoplastic prepared from renewable sources, like lactic acid, generated through fermentation processes.

3. However, the fermentation process of the lactic acid which needs technological optimization and product purification and the biotechnological production needing optimization of nutrients thereby resulting in soaring manufacturing costs are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Lactic Acid Market.

4. Lactic Acid Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Lactic Acid Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Corn segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring preparation of Lactic acid which is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) from corn and its frequent application as an exfoliant and in anti-wrinkle products and in body wash where it functions as a natural preservative.

2. Presently, nearly 90% of the commercially accessible lactic acid is generated by submerged fermentation of corn and the corn feedstock is responsible for almost 70% of the complete production cost (Abdel-Rahman et al., 2013). The heightening production of Poly(lactic acid) or polylactic acid or polylactide (PLA) as a biodegradable and bioactive thermoplastic aliphatic polyester derived from renewable biomass, classically from fermented plant starch like from corn is further fueling the growth of this segment.

3. The Pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the expanding application of Lactic acid in pharmaceutical manufacture. Lactic acid is divided into lactate (Lactate ions) and Hydrogen ions. The advantageous properties of lactic acid like metal sequestration, pH regulator, effectiveness in being a natural body constituent and chiral intermediate in pharmaceutical products are further fueling the growth of this segment.

4. The Lactic Acid Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America (Lactic Acid Market) held the largest Lactic Acid Market share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. this growth is owing to the existence of personal care and cosmetic firms like Maybelline New York, Procter and Gamble, the Colgate-Palmolive Company, Avon, Unilever and Johnson and Johnson Private Limited in the North American region.

5. the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the rise in the application of lactic acid as a food additive resulting in greater demand for lactic acid in the Asia-Pacific region. Lactate is metabolized essentially in the liver (60%) and kidney (30%).

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Lactic Acid industry are -

1. Galactic

2. Corbion N.V.

3. Cargill Incorporated

4. DuPont de Nemour Inc.

5. Vigon International Inc.

