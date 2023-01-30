In-Flight Catering Services Market Size to Boost US$25.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 3.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Rising Competition in the Aviation Industry to Enhance the In-Flight Catering Services Experience has Readily Aided the Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The In-Flight Catering Services Market size is estimated to reach $25.3 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. In-flight catering, sometimes known as airline catering, is a service offered by firms to passengers during air travel. In-flight catering is a significant component of the airline business, particularly for network carriers that provide long-distance service. In-flight catering services include processes such as meal design and meal planning. Catering planning and operation are critical, according to the International Air Transportation Association (IATA). During peak periods, a large-scale aircraft catering production plant can employ over 800 people to make up to 25,000 meals every day. Every day, a large international airline company's main hub can see hundreds of takeoffs and landings. Specialist airline catering services prepare these meals and usually serve them to passengers using an airline service trolley. In-flight catering is a significant component of the airline business, particularly for network carriers that provide long-distance service. The rising competition in the aviation industry to enhance the inflight dining experience and the growing number of international and domestic air passengers are some of the factors driving the In-Flight Catering Services Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, in 2021, North America held a dominant market share. Inflight catering has seen a surge in demand for foods including yogurt, poultry, sandwiches and fresh fruits. Apart from that, the region is a big market for chocolates, bakeries and other sweets supporting the regional market growth.

2. The rising competition in the aviation industry to enhance the inflight dining experience and the growing number of international and domestic air passengers are some of the factors driving the In-Flight Catering Services Industry.

3. However, the high cost of inflight catering services is the key factor impeding the In-Flight Catering Services market size growth. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the In-Flight Catering Services Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Low Service Carriers are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The expansion of the travel and tourism industry, increased economic activity, urbanization and rising customer preference for low-cost and non-stop carriers are the key drivers of growth.

2. Beverages are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Rising passenger demand for tea, coffee and healthy juices, particularly on short-haul flights, is one of the main drivers for market development. Additionally, benefits for passengers such as a diverse range of beverage alternatives ranging from juices to various forms of alcohol are fueling category expansion.

3. The demand for low-calorie meals has resulted in a substantial shift in the food options available on planes. The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) awarded USD 495 million in airport infrastructure grants in June 2019, the second tranche of the total USD 3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program (AIP). These forthcoming developments should help satisfy increased passenger demand and therefore enhance the regional market growth.

4. Pre-orders are on the rise, owing to the availability of 'free' pre-order programs for business class and premium economy passengers. According to the International Air Transport Association, the air industry growing at a rate of 40% in 2021. These factors are rising the demand for catering services in flights which further roses the market growth.

5. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), more than 7 billion passengers would choose air travel by the end of 2036, an increase of 3.6 percent year over year. In order to attract more passengers and grow their business, airline catering service companies are focusing on improving the customer service quality.

6. According to various surveys, an economy-class meal costs an airline about $4 and a business-class meal ranges from $25 to $30. First-class meals can cost upward of $100 which is costly. Owing to such factors, many people are not able to afford meals in the airline which hampers the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the In-Flight Catering Services industry are -

1. Gategroup

2. LSG Sky Chefs

3. Sats Ltd.

4. Cathay Pacific Catering Services Ltd.

5. The Emirates Group

