Global Capsule Coffee Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Rising trend of experiencing coffee style supplemented by the growing working culture & hectic lifestyles have been a key driver for the market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Capsule Coffee Market size is estimated to reach $14.06 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Coffee capsules are pre-packaged, measured, and shelf-stable doses of coffee. The titratable acidity surrounding the coffee is expressed in pH values-which is governing the overall bitterness the said coffee would contain. These types of coffees have the same shelf-life as other instant coffee. Additionally, such coffee is roasted or burnt-thereby has the presence of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon. A mix of opinions surrounds the presence of this compound owing to a lower level of public confidence owing to chances of malignancies. However, the said burnt or roasted taste is well accepted by the consumers. Further, phenolic compounds added in beverages such as coffee and tea add a strong aroma-which is a quintessential characteristic that a coffee lover looks for. Owing to coffee’s popularity coupled with the rising trend of experiencing coffee style supplemented by growing working culture & hectic lifestyles have been a key driver for Global Capsule Coffee Industry for the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Capsule Coffee Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the higher demand concentration of it in the region. Additionally, the region has greatly benefitted from expanding trade and re-exporting capabilities due to state-of-the-art technology and established demand. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The emancipation of consumers living in the region to participate in monotonous routines thereby relying on heavy caffeine intake has been a key reason for market development.

2. Owing to coffee’s popularity coupled with the rising trend of experiencing coffee style supplemented by the growing working culture & hectic lifestyles have been a key driver for the market. However, the high cost associated with the raw material hampers the overall growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Coffee Capsules Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Capsule Coffee Market Segmentation Analysis- By Material Type : The global capsule coffee market based on material type can be further segmented into Conventional Plastic, Bio Plastics, Aluminum, and Others. Conventional Plastic held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Capsule Coffee Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel : The global capsule coffee market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into online retail and offline retail. Offline sales channel held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Capsule Coffee Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The global capsule coffee market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Capsule Coffee industry are -

1. Nestle SA

2. JAB Holding Company

3. The Kraft Heinz Company

4. Inspire Brands

5. Luigi Lavazza

