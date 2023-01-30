ACACIA UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS
Acacia University in Tempe, Arizona, has announced two new senior leaders.TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Dimaio, Ph.D., has been named Provost for Acacia University. Dr. Dimaio will oversee the administrative leadership, direction, and evaluation of academic affairs at Acacia. Her expertise in compliance with accreditation standards, implementing an annual academic plan, hiring, and managing faculty, and scheduling courses will benefit Acacia as it expands globally.
Maurey Bond, Ph.D. has been appointed as the Vice-President for Growth at Acacia University. An experienced higher education administrator, Dr. Bond has worked in four countries and established strategic partnerships in a dozen countries. He holds six college degrees from the United States, including a Ph.D. in Leadership with a concentration in Business, three master’s degrees focused on international business, government and management and two bachelor’s degrees focused on sociology and government. He also maintains a Certified Global Business Professional credential for the past decade.
The two appointments will help the university continue to grow and reach new geographies.
