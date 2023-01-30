Motor Vehicle Body Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Motor Vehicle Body Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Motor Vehicle Body Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the global motor vehicle body market. As per TBRC’s motor vehicle body market forecast, the global motor vehicle body market size is expected to grow to $281.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Increasing production of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, and heavy trucks is projected to contribute to higher demand for the motor vehicle body. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest motor vehicle body market share. Major players in the global motor vehicle body market include Motor Coach Industries International, Blue Bird Global Corporation, Gillig, Mickey Truck Bodies, Utilimaster Corporation, Morgan Truck Body, Morgan Olson.

Trending Motor Vehicle Body Market Trend

The automotive industry uses various structural materials, including iron, steel, and other metals. Recently, aluminium has been the most preferred metal in the automotive industry as a material of choice for next-gen and advanced vehicles. According to The Aluminum Association, aluminium is used predominately in the automotive industry due to its cost-effective and environment-friendly way to improve efficiency and performance, reduce emissions, and boost fuel efficiency while improving and maintaining durability and safety. For instance, Tata Technologies announced a collaboration with NIO China to develop NIO’s range of electric vehicles. This partnership was aimed towards the production of the first electric all-aluminum vehicle by NIO. Tata Technologies, a Tata Group company, is engaged in providing services in engineering and design, manufacturing, management, and IT services to automotive original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers.

Motor Vehicle Body Market Segments

•By Type Of Vehicle: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Trucks, Buses, Coaches

•By End Use: OEM, Aftermarket

•By Geography: The global motor vehicle body market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Motor vehicle body refers to the piece of the vehicle that is attached to the chassis, frame, or unibody and includes the fenders, bumpers, windshields, glass, and other similar parts.

Motor Vehicle Body Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Motor Vehicle Body Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on global motor vehicle body market size, drivers and trends, global motor vehicle body market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and global motor vehicle body market growth across geographies.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC