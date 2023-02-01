Slumber Party Collective Hospitality

BALI, INDONESIA , February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest hostel opening, Slumber Party Kuta Beach, Bali, the next iconic Slumber Party Hostel.

Kuta Beach is one of the famous beaches in Bali that is known for surfing, sunset watching, bustling restaurants and nightlife. Slumber Party Kuta Beach is just a few minutes away from the beach and has 172 beds, barception party area, pool party area, and the Hangover Café.

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush for the 18- to 35- year-old travelers, with properties and entertainment explicitly designed around adventure, socializing, pub crawls, and nonstop fun. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you become one of the tribe. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism, and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle shared accommodation for young people.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties and is expanding fast across Asia and South America in 2023. Collective Hospitality is world's number 2 in terms of number of hostels. With currently more than 45 properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, and India.

Adventure Hard… Party Harder