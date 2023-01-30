Motion Controllers Market Expected to Surpass $216.3 Million by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Semiconductor, food processing, automotive, medical & healthcare, oil and gas and others accelerate the growth of the Motion Controllers Industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Motion Controllers Market is estimated to reach $216.3 Million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 5.46% from 2022 to 2027. The Motion Controllers provide complete system performance with the support of comprehensive applications, such as Computerized Numeric Control across diversified industrial sectors for maximum performance and high accuracy. For the past few decades, an impressive number of industry verticals are leveraging sophisticated solutions to aim for higher precision standards for premium end-products at moderate labor costs, which eventually lead to the growth of the Motion Controllers Industry. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Motion Controllers Market highlights the following areas –

• North America is analyzed to hold the major share of 49% in the Motion Controllers Market in 2021, owing to the early adoption of Internet of Things, extensive integration of latest technology and prevalent government support in motivating Advance Automation and digitalization across various industry verticals.

• The General Manufacturing Industry is estimated to register the maximum share of 43.87 % in 2021, owing to the growing popularity of digital twin, smart factory, and robotics to generate ruggedness and real-time performance.

• The promising introduction for power-efficient IoT devices to enhanced automation solutions across various industry sectors is analyzed to drive the Motion Controllers Market.

Segmental Analysis:

By Component:

The Motion Controllers Market share is segmented into Actuators & Mechanical systems, Motors, Motion Controllers, Drives, Sensor & Feedback Devices, Software & Services. The Motors component is analyzed to hold the maximum share of 37.64 % in 2021, owing to the breakthrough advancement of Smart Factory facilities and the successful introduction of Cobots to enhanced the manufacturing operation.

By Industry Vertical:

The Motion Controllers Market share is segmented into Power, Automotive, Mining, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Aerospace and Defense, Transportation & Logistics, General Manufacturing, Electronics and Semiconductors, Utilities and others.

By Geography:

North America is analyzed to hold the major share of 49% in the Motion Controllers Market in 2021, owing to the early adoption of the Internet of Things, the extensive integration of the latest technology, and prevalent government support in motivating Advance Automation and digitalization across various industry verticals.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Motion Controllers Industry are -

1. Beckhoff New Automation Technology

2. Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

4. Schneider Electric

5. B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

